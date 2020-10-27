🔊 Listen to this

Children pose in front of pumpkins and hay bales including Charley Sweeney, left, 7, of Clarks Green, and his brother, Danny, 8.

National Honor Society seniors and volunteers of the Halloween party give candy to the children. From left are Harry Johnson, Gray-Paul Bossi and Sahil Dalsania.

Children look at little take-home puzzles at one of the stands. From left are Emily Hanley, 2, of York, Jack Breish, 6, of Penn Valley, Aiden Firestone, 11, of Scranton, Aubrianna Scartelli, 6, of Scranton, and Charlie Breish, 3, of Penn Valley.

WAVERLY — To keep children socially distanced, the Waverly Comm held its annual Halloween party on Saturday, Oct. 24, outside.

The party was held in the back lawn of the building instead of its usual location inside the Comm’s gymnasium. The party had two different time slots. A group of families came at 1 p.m. but had to leave at 2 p.m. for another set of families to enjoy the party.

Hand-washing stations were set all around the lawn.

Members from the National Honor Society were dressed in costumes and stayed in tents to give children take-home activities and treats.

Grace Phillips, secretary of the National Honor Society, and Laura Heine volunteered to hand out goody bags with a Halloween design on it for kids to color.

“It’s really fun,” said Phillips. “It’s nice to give back to the community.”

Kids also got to take home little puzzles, which they were also able to color. Abington Heights High School seniors and NHS members Harry Johnson, dressed as a carton of milk, Gray-Paul Bossi, disguised as a cookie, and Sahil Dalsania, donning a pumpkin suit, allowed children to take candy from a cauldron.

“It feels great to do this for the kids since they won’t have much of a Halloween,” said Johnson.

Volunteers created things for photo opportunities, such as a cardboard of the Psychic Cab from the movie Halloweentown. There was also a display of pumpkins and hay bales on the stairs of the Comm for kids to have their picture taken.