Hello everyone, and welcome to November! We hope the beautiful fall foliage was enjoyed during October and time was spent outside in the sunny weather. Let’s hope this month brings us sunshine, too.

Since October’s weather was gorgeous, our children’s Story Time group was able to meet at the Dalton Streamside Park to hear some exciting stories! We shared time discussing the books we heard, funny occurrences that the children had, and what’s new with our families. This group is a fantastic bunch!

For a special Story Time treat, the children had a nighttime Story Time. We gathered at the park after dinner to read stories, and by the time we finished, it was completely dark. The children were amazed to be at their beloved park at night! Some wore pajamas, some wore Halloween clothes, and everyone wore a smile. What a special memory we made being at our favorite Story Time spot at night!

Last month, our library held a Fall Book Sale. Having it outside was a completely different experience than past book sales and we’d like to thank everyone who visited. We’d also like to relay our biggest and most sincere appreciation to the following businesses who donated goods to our library for the sale: McGrath’s Pub donated delicious pizza, Beta Bread delivered a variety of their mouth-watering baked goods, Starbucks of Clarks Summit donated coffee, and Fidelity Bank of Clarks Summit supplied the library with strong bags for books that were sold.

In a year of uncertainty, having support from these businesses means so much to our library. Also, thank you to all patrons who donated books to our library for the sale. The staff and board of the Dalton Community Library are for everyone’s help and support.

Please take note of the two days this month that the Dalton Community Library will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. Both Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, the library will be closed. We hope everyone takes some time to enjoy their families on Thanksgiving. No matter how each family chooses to celebrate, our wish for everyone is a holiday full of good times, good health and happiness.

The Dalton Community Library’s hours of operation are:

• Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays the service window is available for pick up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

• On Saturdays, the library is fully opened for browsing inside or service window pick up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Our library is closed on both Sundays and Wednesdays.

When using the service window, please call us at 570-563-2014, so someone can prepare your items. We’re doing our best to serve our community in many ways. For anyone on Facebook, be sure to “like” our page at Dalton Community Library.

Warm wishes for a healthy and happy November!