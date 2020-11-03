🔊 Listen to this

Church member Gina Jayne puts candy in the bag of Adelinn Kopp, 6, of Clarks Summit who is with her sister Bella, 9.

CLARKS GREEN — Although there couldn’t be pumpkin painting or crafts this year, Servant Church of the Abingtons’ annual Trunk or Treat had such a great turnout that Pastor Dan Miller had to get more candy in the midst of the event.

According to him, there were about 1,000 children, not counting their parents that came on Saturday afternoon of Halloween. There were more vehicles in the church’s parking lot than before. Kids in costumes enjoyed a sunny afternoon of getting candy as well as free refreshments including hot dogs on the grill. About 650 Bibles were handed out to the children that day. Children saw the many decorated trunks including a puppet show from the youth group and five trunks from the young adult group.

Husband and wife Ron and Donna Liples designed their trunk as a big amphibian. They shared an acronym that is F.R.O.G. (standing for Fully Rely on God).

“I think it’s a great thing for the community,” Ron said about the trunk-or-treat. “This makes more sense than going around the neighborhood. The kids are in one spot, and they’re safe.”

Ron and Donna have a ministry on Wednesday nights called Grief Share. It is a 13-week program to help people cope with the loss of a loved one. They also have an upcoming program called How to Survive the Holidays After You Lost a Loved One.

Church member Darryl Benedict had a trunk full of toolboxes. His theme was Tim “the Tool Man” Taylor from TV’s Home Improvement. He has a ministry called Encounter, which is about encountering Jesus in today’s world knowing that Jesus will meet you where you are.

“I want people to encounter Jesus in their own way,” he said.

Encounter starts at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 7, and will be held once a month. This week’s theme is called Sustainable Joy.

Speaking of Jesus, church member Roberto Colon had a trunk with the phrase “Transform your life with Jesus.” His car is the same make and model (a Chevy Camaro) as Bumblebee from the Transformers series. Church member Jackie Corey’s trunk had household products representing her support group called MOPS (Mothers of Pre-schoolers). It is for mothers with children ages five and under. Next to her was her husband, Sam Corey, who was dressed as Jesus. He was promoting next year’s Easter Sonrise, a musical play about Jesus’ death and resurrection. It was canceled earlier this year because of COVID-19.

The trunk-or-treat was organized by church members Ruby Littlejohn, who is on the SERVE team, and her husband, David.

“I’m excited about the turnout, especially just for a two-hour event,” said Ruby. “We’re here to bless the community.”

“The weather turned out better than we expected, which made a big turnout,” David added. The event was helped by volunteers and the Hershey Company, who donated 8,000 pieces of candy.