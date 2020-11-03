James Gesek, of Clarks Summit, drives through the trunk-or-treat with his daughters, Bella (left), 4, and Chloe, 7.

Danny Canfield, lieutenant of Fleetville Fire Co., and his wife, Vanessa, with their dog, Samson, dressed as Hercules from The Sandlot.

FLEETVILLE – Skeletons wearing bunker boots and firefighter helmets were posed in front of firetrucks on Halloween evening.

They were part of the decorations donated for the Fleetville Fire Co’s Drive-Thru Trunk-or-Treat held on Oct. 31.

Guests came through the driveway to see the Halloween-themed trunks and receive pre-packaged candy at the end.

“We definitely had a lot of help with people donating candy,” said Danny Canfield, fire company lieutenant, who organized the event with his wife Vanessa.

The skeletons were donated by Jonathan Stewart, a mutual friend whose son was born on Halloween. They were leaned against the firetrucks looking like they were manning the handle pumps. Danny said that the original idea was to place them in the driver’s seat of the firetrucks.

“But she (Vanessa) saw that they can pretty much stand on their own, because they’re rigid. So, she put them in bunker boots and put them at the pump handle of the truck.”

Fire chief Tony Saxton and his wife, Dawn, used one of their hot-air balloons. They and some of the other members dressed themselves as characters from “The Wizard of Oz.” The Canfield’s decorated their trunk as the treehouse from the movie “The Sandlot” with their dog, Samson, dressed as Hercules, the dog that kept the Babe Ruth-signed baseball on his side of the fence.

Danny and Vanessa are grateful for the donated candy and decorations that allowed them to put on this event.

“It’s great for me because I genuinely enjoy giving back to the community,” said Vanessa. “And I feel a lot more compelled to do it this year because the kids have already lost so much due to the pandemic. Sports were taken away. Regular school has been taken away. I really feel that we needed to do something. Everyone has been so great in helping. It’s amazing. I am so happy that we were able to do this.”