All-natural soy candles made by Jen and Matt Micciche and hand-stitched macrame by CJW Designs are inside the shop.

Designs by Olivia Grey owner Jen Micciche, right, hugs her army buddy from the U.S. Army National Guard Tiara Gardner, of Delaware.

Clarks Summit officials and US Congressman Matt Cartwright attend the grand opening of Designs by Olivia Grey. From left are Cartwright, Mayor Herman Johnson, council president Gerrie Carey, councilwoman Roni Lopez, and junior councilman Ron Thomas.

CLARKS SUMMIT — A grand opening took place on Sunday, Nov. 1. It was for a new shop, located on Depot Street, called Designs by Olivia Grey.

“We’re either really smart or really crazy to try to open a store during COVID,” said owner Jen Micciche before cutting the red ribbon. “Either way, your support means a lot to us.”

Jen was thanking the customers as well as the Clarks Summit Council members and Congressman Matt Cartwright who all attended the opening. Jen and her husband, Matt, make all-natural soy candles, wax melts, and scent diffusers in their home in Taylor. They hand-pour each candle with three ingredients — all natural soy wax farmed in the U.S., phthalate-free fragrance and essential oils, and cotton wicks. They have a variety of scents for the candles. They also have candle subscription boxes.

Portions of sales goes to Camp Freedom, an outdoor facility in Carbondale that helps heal disabled veterans, first responders, and their families. They donate $1 for every candle and 10% for every wedding favor order to Camp Freedom. Jen is a veteran herself. She served in the PA Army National Guard for seven years. Her army buddy Tiara Gardner, who owns Sweet Tia’s Bakery, came to the grand opening from Delaware to serve her baked goods and treats inside her friend’s store.

“She (Jen) did a great job,” said Tiara. “It’s such a turnaround in the middle of a pandemic. She’s hardworking and really cares about the community.”

Designs by Olivia Grey also has many items for other local businesses.

“We brought in other local talent as well into our store to give them a start during COVID,” said Jen. Other items include: massage oils and face creams from Sugarloaf, signs by Coal Country Woodworks, hand-stitched macrame by CJW Designs, honey from The Beekeeper’s Daughter, coffee from SA Coffee, tea from Wally Flora Tea Company, and dog treats by Bark Back Bakery.

Jen and Matt also offer “Wax & Wine Night” classes, in which they teach the art of candle making.

“It’s an absolute dream come true,” Jen said about having her own business. “There’s just something about being able to do what you love and making a business out of it.”