WAVERLY — On Friday, Nov. 6, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church and First Baptist Church of Abington will be hosting a Drive Thru Veterans’ Pasta Dinner.

Made possible by a grant from Walmart, it is free to the community on a first-come, first-served basis. Although there is no cost for the meal, donations will be accepted to benefit Equines for Freedom, an organization which offers equine assisted therapy to Veterans, Active-Duty Service Members, and First Responders at no charge to the recipient.

In keeping everyone’s safety and well-being in mind, the dinner consisting of ziti, homemade sauce (Ron Hackman), meatballs, tossed salad, a roll (compliments of Beta Bread), and a cupcake will be prepared by six people from Waverly UMC and First Baptist of Abington.

“The dinner is in honor of Veterans Day, and what better way than to support a local organization,” said Holly Gilpin, church member of Waverly UMC. Equines for Freedom operates on monies from grants and donations.

“First we hope to raise awareness for this great organization that serves our veterans and first responders,” said Gilpin. “Secondly, any funds from the dinner will be donated to them to help with ongoing sessions as no one is charged for therapy sessions.”

Equines for Freedom is glad that the churches are raising funds for them. According to founder Ann Lewis, the horse that started Equines for Freedom was named after contemporary Christian singer, Michael W. Smith.

“We are grateful and feel blessed to be supported by these two Christian churches in the midst of this pandemic,” said Lewis. “We feel honored that they support our mission to treat veterans and first responders.”