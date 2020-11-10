Do you want to know a secret? I just found out that Christmas season will be spectacular at the Dietrich Theater this year.

How do I know? I know because I got a sneak peek at Stephen Hendrickson’s new miniature set display that will dazzle and delight everyone. He told me not to divulge much about it, but I can report that it will include two hands-on buttons to push — one for a musical accompaniment and one to start the motion.

Thank you, Stephen, for bringing these magical experiences to our community for most of the last seventeen years. (Another secret is that Stephen is my brother-in-law!)

This is only one of the upcoming light displays and exhibits that will come to life at the Dietrich, thanks to help from the staff and volunteers, including Hildy Morgan, Sarah Sidorek and Sandy Vieczorek. When I know of their plans, I may give you a sneak peek of them, too.

Another kind of light display will be at the Dietrich at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14. It is a free presentation by Rick Koval of WNEP fame, our wonderful friend of the Dietrich, who will enlighten us about fluorescent minerals and other everyday items that glow in the dark. We have had great response to this show, so please call 570-836-1022 ext. 3 to make your reservation. Thank you, Overlook Estate Foundation, for sponsoring this event for our community.

Last week I wrote about three of seven films in the next Dietrich Mini-Fest from Nov. 13 to19. Let me fire your imagination by telling you about two more, beginning with “A Call to Spy,” a tribute story and a tribute to a forgotten group of World War II heroes. It is the story of how Winston Churchill ordered his new spy agency to train women for covert operations. Learn about how these women helped halt the Nazi regime in France, leaving a lasting legacy. “The Keeper,” also set at the time of World War II, is based on the life of famed German football star Bert Trautman as a POW and his relationship with a young English woman, overcoming prejudice and hostility. Pick up a schedule of Mini Fest films at the Dietrich or check out www.dietrichtheater.com.

Speaking of film festivals, we want to thank all of the individual and business sponsors for our Fall Film Festival. We could not do it without them and you, our filmgoers. And a very special thank you to our lead sponsor, Peoples Security Bank & Trust.

As for classes, Chair Yoga and Kundalini Yoga and Mediation are available on Zoom. To receive information about either, call the Dietrich number above. I can personally attest that Zoom is a wonderful way to continue yoga classes. From the comfort of your home you can easily connect by computer or iPad or even phone.

And for the young ones, it is not too late to register for the popular Mixed Media for Kids on Thursdays, Nov. 12 and 19, and Dec. 3 and 10 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Space is limited in the Sheldon Studio due to COVID-19 restrictions, so call the number above to make your reservation.

As we all do our best to stay healthy and strong during these new ways of social distancing and mask wearing, the Dietrich continues to find new ways to keep us all learning and entertained. We are all so grateful for your continued support and appreciation of our classes, events, and movies. We are all in this together. We can do it with the help of holiday lights and displays, Mini Fests that keep us learning, classes to keep us healthy, and classes to keep us creating. Thank you for your faith in us. It is you who inspire us to do what we do.