CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit Council meeting via Zoom Nov. 4, president Gerrie Carey did a proclamation honoring SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) members Denise Prowell and Shannon Brown.

First, she honored Prowell, and declared this day as Denise Prowell Day in the borough of Clarks Summit. Carey mentioned that Prowell approached Clarks Summit about municipal planning in 2005.

“Over the next four years, a group spearheaded by Denise took on the name Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association — SAPA,” she said. “And convinced a number of Lackawanna County communities to join this group and develop a comprehensive plan.”

Carey said that Mary Liz Donato of the Lackawanna County Planning Commission worked closely with Prowell and has the following to say:

“’I would like to recognize that Denise was instructed in getting the group together back in ‘05,’” Carey read from Donato’s letter. Donato also acknowledged that Prowell won the 2009 Leadership Citizens Planning Advocate Award from the Pennsylvania Chapter of the American Planning Association for her role in the SAPA project. “’Ultimately, without Denise, SAPA, with all of its corresponding benefits would not exist,’” Carey read from Donato’s letter. Carey officially declared November 4 Denise Prowell Day in the borough of Clarks Summit. Prowell thanked council for the honor.

“I din’t know what to say,” she said. “That is so kind of you.”

Prowell then acknowledged Waverly Township, South Abington Township, and West Abington Township for being a part of SAPA.

“The goal from the very beginning is for each of the municipalities to make them their own project,” she said. “And (it’s) gratifying to see that each municipality has been doing that.”

Carey did a proclamation honoring Attorney Shannon Brown and declaring this day as “Shannon Brown Day” in the borough of Clarks Summit. She said that Brown moved to Clarks Summit in 2016. She acknowledged Brown’s expertise in community development and willingness to join the borough’s planning commission and SAPA.

“Both the SAPA’s steering committee and the borough have benefited from Attorney Brown’s expertise and experience in both quality recommendation and financial savings,” she said. “His dedication to the SAPA and the borough were evident from day one.”

Caret read a letter from Donato who acknowledged Brown’s dedication.

“‘He (Brown) has not missed one steering committee meeting and has offered some honest and well-thought opinions and suggestions that the group has taken to heart and appreciated.’” she read from the letter.

Carey officially declared November 4 “Shannon Brown Day.” Brown thanked council for the honor.

“I’m proud to serve and proud of this community as well,” he said. “…This really is a community effort.”

In other business, councilman Josh Mitchell, who is a cubmaster of Pack 160, introduced an adventure program called Build a Better World. He said it’s a requirement for Webelos 2, in which they learn about the rule of law and what’s going on in their community.

“They’re (cub scouts) attending tonight’s meeting toward meeting those requirements,” he said.

The scouts led with the Pledge of Allegiance and introduced themselves.

In his police report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns announced that the police department started overnight parking warning notices on Nov. 1. He said that they are doing this for Clarks Green as well.

Also, Yarns said that the police department has funding to have additional patrols out through the district attorney’s office for DUI enforcement.

“We had gone out and done more truck enforcement as well,” he said.

Yarns said that the speed sentry has been moved to West Grove Street. He also mentioned that he completed two kinds of grants — the car grants and the body camera grants.

“I should know probably by the end of the month on body camera grants,” he said.

Carey said that the grant was delivered to Congressman Matt Cartwright on Sunday. She told Yarns that Cartwright is looking forward to meeting him. Yarns confirmed that he also electronically submitted an inquiry to both Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.

In her bids and quotations report, borough manager Virginia Kehoe recalled council awarding a bid to DeTraglia Excavating Inc. in September. She said that due to health issues, DeTraglia is unable to complete the contract. She said that she asked council to award the project to Pioneer Construction, which was only $484 higher in their bid.

“They (Pioneer) have agreed to honor that price, and they are scheduled and would be able to complete the job as soon as we make it official with the notes,” she said.

Council voted to award the project to Pioneer Construction.

In the personnel committee report, council voted to renew the three-year contract for Kehoe and code enforcement officer Jen Basalyga individually.

In the finance committee report, council voted to approve the DPW truck funding to come out of council’s capital reserves fund.

In new business, Carey said that Ordinance 2020-05, which is a noise ordinance, will be discussed during the December council meeting. Solicitor Kevin Hayes said that he wants to talk about the ordinance with Mayor Herman Johnson. He said that he has a more general enforcement ordinance, which gives police officers discretion to determine a noise disturbance as opposed to using sound-level meters to measure decibels.

In his solicitor’s report, Hayes said that since Detraglia Excavating Inc. can’t complete the contract, they will give council a bond. Kehoe said she will get a copy of the bond for Hayes to look through and decide how much council can get from it. Hayes said she will share an email about his decision.

In other business:

• Council voted to approve Ordinance 2020-06, which is a police pension fund service increment.

• Council voted to approve Resolution 2020-19, which is a meter suspension for Clarks Summit.