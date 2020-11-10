On Aug. 4, Leo Walsh began riding his bike from his house in Clarks Green. And ten weeks and 3,500 miles later, he was greeted on Oct. 17 in Venice Beach Courts by friends who live in Los Angeles and family members who flew there.

He has completed this task to raise funds and awareness for Peace Players International, a non-profit organization which uses his favorite sport, basketball, to unite, educate, and inspire young people to create a more peaceful world.

During his journey, he took over 200 photos of unique basketball hoops he saw while traveling through twelve states. He has been wanting to bike across the country for three years.

“I wanted to do it for a greater cause than just for myself,” he said. “So, I reached out to Peace Players. I asked if they wanted to partner the ride and hopefully raise some money and awareness for it. They were great. They were supportive. They were there for me when I finished through the finish line.”

Bob Kelly, member of the Weinberg Foundation, reached out to Walsh and told him that the organization has a $15,000 grant to donate to this cause. Walsh previously had $10,000 raised but with this donation, he was able to make his monetary goal of $25,000.

Ever since Walsh heard about Peace Players International from a friend who does fellowship for them, he wanted to be a part of it. He learned that the Peace Players brings children from different cultural and religious backgrounds together through basketball. Peace Players was founded in 2001 internationally but came to the United States in 2017.

Walsh self-published a book titled “Peach Baskets.” It is the same name as his project and Instagram page. The title came from the first basketball hoop, which was made from a peach basket by Dr. James Naismith during the late 1800’s.

In the spring of 2019, Walsh traveled around the United States and Canada by car. He took about 70 photos of unique basketball hoops that are featured in the book. He has been selling copies of the book on Etsy. He is currently doing a pre-sale of a second edition of “Peach Baskets,” in which he will add more photos. He hopes to have the second edition ready by Christmas.

Walsh is an alumnus of Scranton Preparatory School and a graduate of Fordham University, where he majored in communications and minored in English. He plans to return to his remote customer service job at United by Blue, a clothing company/coffee shop in Philadelphia that is focused on ocean conservation.

Walsh felt that the bike ride gave him purpose.

“It made it all the more meaningful,” he said. “It’s a pretty selfish endeavor by default. So hopefully, being able to raise money that might help other people, it selfishly makes you feel a little better about it. Ultimately, I think being able to raise $25,000 for a cause and a company I believe in, and is doing nothing but good in the world, I’m pretty happy about it.”