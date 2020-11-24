The Waverly Community House is pleased to announce the opening of applications for its Belin Arts Scholarship.

The scholarship is intended to provide financial assistance to artists of outstanding aptitude and promise in the fine arts and to further their development into professional artists.

The scholarship, which has been awarded to over 50 artists, was established in 1964 by Peter Belin in honor of his father, F. Lammot Belin, a patron of the arts.

For more information regarding the Scholarship and how to apply, visit www.belinarts.org or www.waverlycommarts.org.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Jan. 15, 2021.