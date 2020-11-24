🔊 Listen to this

Each year, Leadership Lackawanna awards scholarships to qualified candidates who need assistance paying tuition. Typically, these funds are set aside for individuals from non-profit organizations or who are sole proprietors. Due to the generosity of past donors, including the Scranton Area Community Foundation, different scholarship funds have been established and continue to make a significant impact in our community each year. The scholarship recipients for the Core Program Class of 2021 are as follows:

• Jennifer Shoemaker, Outreach Center for Community Resources, received a Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Sean Ritter, Fancy Parsley Architecture + Design received a William W. and Mary L. Scranton Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Justin Marino, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA received the Government Leadership Award of the Scranton Area Foundation, Inc. and a Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Jesse Novatski, Penn State Scranton, received a William P. Rinaldi Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship and a Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Ken Brewster, Greater Scranton YMCA, received the H. Leigh Woehling Leadership Lackawanna Fund.

• Matt Lewis, Allied Services received the Karen O’Connell Welles Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Patrick Keehan, The University of Scranton SBDC, received the Karen O’Connell Welles Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.