Leadership Lackawanna 2021 Core Program scholarship recipients, from left: Ken Brewster, Greater Scranton YMCA; Jesse Novatski, Penn State Scranton; Patrick Keehan, The University of Scranton SBDC; Matt Lewis, Allied Services; Justin Marino, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA and Jennifer Shoemaker, Outreach. Missing from photo: Sean Ritter, Fancy Parsley Architecture and Design.

Each year, Leadership Lackawanna awards scholarships to qualified candidates who need assistance paying tuition. Typically, these funds are set aside for individuals from non-profit organizations or who are sole proprietors. Due to the generosity of past donors, including the Scranton Area Community Foundation, different scholarship funds have been established and continue to make a significant impact in our community each year. The scholarship recipients for the Core Program Class of 2021 are as follows:

• Jennifer Shoemaker, Outreach Center for Community Resources, received a Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Sean Ritter, Fancy Parsley Architecture + Design received a William W. and Mary L. Scranton Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Justin Marino, United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA received the Government Leadership Award of the Scranton Area Foundation, Inc. and a Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Jesse Novatski, Penn State Scranton, received a William P. Rinaldi Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship and a Margaret Briggs Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Ken Brewster, Greater Scranton YMCA, received the H. Leigh Woehling Leadership Lackawanna Fund.

• Matt Lewis, Allied Services received the Karen O’Connell Welles Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

• Patrick Keehan, The University of Scranton SBDC, received the Karen O’Connell Welles Leadership Lackawanna Fund scholarship.

