Chuck Gard, Supervising, Administrator at Summit Christian Academy in South Abington Township, is pleased to release first quarter honors for the 20-21 school year.

Following is a list of High Honors students from grades 5-11:

5th grade:

Sam Bradley, Chase Butash, Shannon DeWarren, Zack Feldman, Josh Jimenez, Sarah Lynott,

Timmy Naylor, Violet Redfield, Adrian Treat

6th grade:

Jaylee Gonzalez, Hailey Miller

8th grade:

Kylie Butash, Chase Feldman, Addison Huber

9th grade:

Philip Beckish

11th grade:

Leah Himka

Here is the list of students who received Honors from 5th-11th grade:

5th grade:

Caleb Ryan

6th grade:

Isaac Darling

7th grade:

Ruby Redfield, Madison Warenzak

8th grade:

Alethia Masters, Camilla Treat

9th grade:

Sophia Kazmierczak, Logan Treat

10th grade:

Dylan Bradley

11th grade:

Josh Masters, Grace Palmiter