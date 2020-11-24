Chuck Gard, Supervising, Administrator at Summit Christian Academy in South Abington Township, is pleased to release first quarter honors for the 20-21 school year.
Following is a list of High Honors students from grades 5-11:
5th grade:
Sam Bradley, Chase Butash, Shannon DeWarren, Zack Feldman, Josh Jimenez, Sarah Lynott,
Timmy Naylor, Violet Redfield, Adrian Treat
6th grade:
Jaylee Gonzalez, Hailey Miller
8th grade:
Kylie Butash, Chase Feldman, Addison Huber
9th grade:
Philip Beckish
11th grade:
Leah Himka
Here is the list of students who received Honors from 5th-11th grade:
5th grade:
Caleb Ryan
6th grade:
Isaac Darling
7th grade:
Ruby Redfield, Madison Warenzak
8th grade:
Alethia Masters, Camilla Treat
9th grade:
Sophia Kazmierczak, Logan Treat
10th grade:
Dylan Bradley
11th grade:
Josh Masters, Grace Palmiter