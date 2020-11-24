🔊 Listen to this

Current Fundraisers and News

GivingTuesday: #GivingTuesday will be observed on Dec. 1 this year. If you feel moved to give to the Abington Community Library, you can do so at: lclshome.org/support-abington-community-library/. Your gift will enable us to continue providing quality programming for all ages, free Wi-Fi and computer services to our community, and print/digital content for your reading enjoyment. Thank you for choosing us as one of your charities; we are honored by your support and will continue to steward your money wisely. To learn more about #GivingTuesday, visit: https://www.givingtuesday.org.

Greenhouse Project Wreath and Poinsettia Fundraiser: We are again excited to partner with the Greenhouse Project for a wreath and poinsettia fundraiser benefiting the Abington Community Library. Poinsettias (12 inches – red, white, or pink) – $12. Fresh Fraser Fir Wreaths (24 inches) with Red Bow – $25. Regular pick-up available for wreaths and poinsettias on December 4-5.* These plants and wreaths make great holiday decorations or gifts this season!

2020 Special Basket Raffle featuring vendors from our DOROTHY BOCCELLA HOLIDAY MARKETPLACE

November Featured Vendor: Abington Community Library Teen Leadership Committee This month, we are thrilled to highlight our Teen Leadership Committee who’ve donated an American Girl doll, Joss, along with accessories for this month’s raffle. In addition, they’ve donated a LEGO STAR WARS // The Razor Crest LEGO set. Stop in during the month of November to purchase your raffle tickets! All proceeds directly benefit the Abington Community Library.

This Week’s Recommendation

We’re excited to highlight books from our collection each week. For adults and teens, we want to recommend, Sneakers by Rodrigo Corral & Alex French & Howie Kahn. Click HERE to view staff member Renee’s video.

Programming Schedule for Monday, November 23 to Friday, November 27

ADULTS

Every Monday from 1 to 3 p.m.

CARING HANDS

Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. E-mail Kandrews@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

Adults

Every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon

ALWAYS IN STITCHES

Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new. Intermediate members welcome. E-mail Kandrews@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

Adults

Every Wednesday from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

FAMILIES HELPING FAMILIES

Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation. E-mail Kandrews@albright.org to register and receive your Zoom link.

Adults

Thursday, Nov. 26

Closed for Thanksgiving

Friday, Nov. 27 from 1 to 1:10 p.m.

BOOK TALK WITH RENEE

Join Renee each Friday as she shares a book recommendation, available in the library system or on the Libby app. This video will be published on Facebook and Youtube.

Adults

TEENS

Month of November

TAKE-N-MAKE FOR TEENS: STRESS BERRY

Stop by the Library and pick up a “Stress-Berry Kit.” It will include everything you need to make your own stress ball that resembles a strawberry. While supplies last.

Teens: Grades 5-12

Monday, Nov. 23 to Mon. Nov. 30

TAKE-HOME SCIENCE TREAT KITS

Pick up your kit at the library that will have items for you to complete 2 science experiments plus make a delicious treat. We’ll email you a “how-to” video and you’ll complete the activities at home for a little science, a little food, and a lot of fun! Email nburke@albright.org to register. While supplies last.

Teens: Grades 5-8

Tuesday, Nov. 24 from 4 to 5 p.m.

ACL-TLC MEETING

Join this group of tweens/teens supporting the library through volunteering, facilitating programs, and fundraising. Come and share your thoughts and ideas. Email Lgardoski@albright.org to register and receive the Zoom link.

Teens: Grades 5-12

Thursday, Nov. 26

Closed for Thanksgiving

CHILDREN

Monday, Nov. 23 from 1 to 1:15 p.m.

STEM WITH RYAN

Join local high school student Ryan as he discusses science and demonstrates a project. Today’s video will feature a popsicle stick wave! This video will be published on Facebook.

Children

Thursday, Nov. 26

Closed for Thanksgiving