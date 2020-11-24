Rick Koval is pictured with part of his collection of fluorescent rocks and minerals at the Dietrich for his program, Nature’s Glow Show.

Did you know that Rick Koval, WNEP naturalist and friend of the Dietrich Theater, has a museum in his basement? Yes, a museum of glowing minerals.

Thirty-eight geology enthusiasts of all ages found out that Rick Koval has yet another consuming interest, an interest he explained in his presentation at the Dietrich that he called Fluorescent Minerals, Nature’s Glow Show.

Everyone learned the difference between rocks and minerals, where to find them, and how to display them. Rick said that his goal was to inspire others to pursue their passions, and if that passion is fluorescent minerals, to teach them where to see them on display, including the Everhart Museum in Scranton, and how to get started collecting.

“I heard so many positive comments from those who attended the presentation,” says Erica Rogler. “My brother and I had rock collections when we were kids. I know we would have been completely fascinated by his presentation.” Thank you, Rick, for your enlightening and amazing Nature’s Glow Show. Thank you to the Overlook Estate Foundation for making this program possible.

As I write this column our Mini Fest is winding down, but I want to recommend three movies I have seen so far. The one that will stay with me the longest is “A Call to Spy.” You may have heard about the book entitled “A Woman of No Importance” by Sonia Purnell, the story of Virginia Hall. The movie is based on Virginia Hall’s story and the stories of other women spies.

During World War II, Winston Churchill orders his spy agency to train women to become spies, helping to undermine the Nazi regime in France. Virginia Hall, proving her skill and determination, even though she had a wooden leg, prevailed to accomplish extraordinary operations. If you have a chance to see this movie, I recommend it highly.

The other two movies I have seen are “The Donut King” and “I Am Greta,” both powerful documentaries.

Who knew the story of the Donut King of Los Angeles? Who knew about the Cambodian donut empire in Los Angeles and the Cambodian refugee who made it happen? Ted Ngoy’s story is a great American story, complete with ups and downs.

We all have heard of Greta Thunberg, the Swedish teenager who fights so hard for global awareness of the consequences of climate change. But maybe you don’t know that her unfailing persistence to do something about it is at least in part because of the gift of her Asperger syndrome. It is fascinating to learn of the support of her father, her ability to mobilize young people to march for awareness, and her travels all over the world to sound the alarm. These are two movies to inspire and enlighten us about two unlikely people who have made a difference in the world.

It is beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Dietrich – inside and out! As I write, Stephen Hendrickson and his assistants, Gerard and Christopher Mirabelli, are beginning to install Stephen’s new Christmas display window in the Earnshaw Gallery. The installation takes several days to complete, making sure that all the figures are installed perfectly, making sure the lighting and moving figures are working, and the music is just the right volume when buttons are pushed. The goal is to have all the six windows decorated by Thanksgiving, old favorites and new installations.

Speaking of Thanksgiving and thankfulness, Erica sums it up perfectly for all of us at the Dietrich.

“I think the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us a great deal about our organization as well as those we serve. Our organization, staff and board are resilient and dedicated, following all procedures to keep patrons, themselves and their community safe. All have been adaptable and innovative, keeping us vibrant with new ways of operating. This is only because of the support of our community that wishes us to do so. While this year has been rough, the Dietrich has endured and in 2021 we have much to look forward to, including our 20th anniversary as a movie theater and cultural center. We thank all of you for your continuing support. We wish all of you a safe and thankful Thanksgiving.”