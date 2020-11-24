🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS SUMMIT — The borough of Clarks Summit will welcome the holidays with a holiday tree lighting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m.

It will be on the corner of State Street and Grove Street in the parking lot of Citizens Savings Bank, who is sponsoring the event. Clarks Summit Borough Council and Abington Business & Professional Association (ABPA) are organizing the tree lighting. Council president Gerrie Carey will attend it. Holiday music will be played to get people in the spirit.

The public is invited and encouraged to shop the many small businesses that downtown Clarks Summit has to offer. Social distance is encouraged. The businesses will provide sales and specials.

Bella Rose Food Truck & Catering LLC will have their food truck parked near Classic Properties starting at 11 a.m. It will provide its many foods such as burgers, hot dogs, pierogies and pulled pork.

Some of the local businesses on State Street have designs on their windows painted by local artist Darlene Sarcevic Milas. She painted a couple with a baby riding a one-horse open sleigh on the window of Everything Natural. She also painted a group of snow-laden pine trees underneath a bright star on the window of Citizens Savings Bank. On each window of Classic Properties, a boy and a girl both wearing face masks encourage “practicing the art of smiling with your eyes.”

The meter parking will be free on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of Thanksgiving weekend.

“I’m ecstatic that we are having a tree lighting,” said Jessica Colvin, owner of local business Pure Suds Co., which is located on State Street. “I think that it will be something the community is looking forward to.”