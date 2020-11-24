🔊 Listen to this

TUNKHANNOCK TWP. — Drivers and passengers get to see colors as bright as Christmas when they go through the Stone Hedge Golf Course this holiday season.

It’s the 4th annual Festival of Lights, which began on Friday, Nov. 20. The Christmas light show provides numerous displays made of strands of LED bulbs that were made in the U.S. There are two rainbow tunnels with many spectral hues.

Speaking of rainbows, new this year is the Wizard of Oz display, which has a half rainbow that is 30 feet high and 30 feet wide, shining over Emerald City.

There are other new lights including the Minions from “Despicable Me” and characters from Dr. Suess’s “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”

Besides Christmas, the light show features other holidays such as Halloween and Easter. Lights also form zoo animals, superheroes, and characters from Disney/Pixar movies including “Toy Story” and “Cars.”

The Festival of Lights was created by Karen Force, who is the fiancée of golf course owner William Ruark. She has brainstormed the many festive decorations. She also put her own hometown feel to the light show. A lights display of Sky Haven Airport in Tunkhannock is there because she is family friends with the owner, Charlie Gay. She also created a town called Tunksville, which is a play-off of bordering towns Factoryville and Tunkhannock.

“The best part is that the crew is hired all year long and never gets laid off,” said Force.

After the holiday season is over, the crew, consisting of 20 to 25 people, tears down the whole display during the months of January, February, and March. In the spring, they prepare the course for golf season.

On Oct. 1, they start putting up the rainbow tunnels. During the second week of October, they put the rest of the display back up on the course.

“It’s a nice change of pace for our grounds crew from cutting the grass to setting up for our lights show, which is a month-and-a-half process,” said Mark Brown, golf course superintendent.

The Stone Hedge Golf Course has an indoor pavilion with picnic tables and family-friendly food, such as cookies, popcorn, and hot chocolate. Everyone gets a coupon for a free s’mores kit, which they can make outside at the gas fire pit. To keep up with social distancing, wood fire pits were added.

Because of COVID, Santa is unable to visit this year, and there will be no train rides.

The Festival of Lights will continue each night until Thursday, Dec. 31. Admission is $25 per vehicle and tickets are available at the door.

Force said that she is currently thinking of how to design next year’s light show.

“The festival of lights is a labor of love because I have to work twelve months to come up with the ideas,” she said. “It’s not just sticking displays on the ground. You have to think about being creative.”

There are many upcoming donation nights for many charities. A dollar from each $25 per vehicle admission will be donated to each charity. The following donation nights are:

• Nov. 25: Toys for Tots with Masters Concrete

• Dec. 1: Marleys Mission

• Dec. 2: Equines for Freedom

• Dec. 3: It’s Ruff Without a Roof

• Dec. 7: Seven Loaves Soup Kitchen

• Dec. 8: Luzerne County Child Advocacy Center

• Dec. 9: Blue Star Mothers of NEPA

• Dec. 10: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter

• Dec. 14: Child Advocacy Center of NEPA

• Dec. 15: Patriots Cove

• Dec. 16: Wyoming County 4H Youth Exchange Program

• Dec. 17: Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association

• Dec. 21: Susquehanna and Wyoming County Children’s Center

• Dec. 22: Child Hunger Outreach Program (CHOP)

• Dec. 23: Meshoppen Cat Rescue