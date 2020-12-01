Breaking news! Because of a shortage of partridges, turtle doves, French hens, and other prized fowl, the Dietrich Theater is celebrating the twelve days of Christmas with the gift of your 12 favorite Christmas movies, showing from Friday, Dec. 4, through Thursday, Dec. 17, our gifts to you in this challenging year.

Because of community support from our wonderful sponsors, admission to all of the movies will be free. Plus at special showings throughout the two weeks small popcorns and sodas will be sponsored for attendees as well. Keep an eye on the Dietrich Theater’s Facebook page to find out when free popcorn and soda will be provided by our amazing sponsors. It is a gift worthy of new lyrics to the favorite tune of The Twelve Days of Christmas!

“For the first two days of Christmas Ace Robbins gave to me, six favorite Christmas movies. And free popcorn and soda.”

Ace Robbins is the leading sponsor of the Dietrich’s Twelve Days of Christmas, including the sponsorship of all showings of “It’s a Wonderful Life” on Tuesday, Dec. 15. Reservations for all showings of this film are required. Reservations for all other movies are greatly recommended. Call 570-836-1022, ext. 3, to make your reservations. Pick up a schedule of all the movies at the Dietrich or go to www.dietrichtheater.com.

On the other days of this Christmas Festival, community friends and sponsors are bringing so many more movies to you. Additional sponsors include: Bell Brothers Well Drilling, The Belt Law firm, P.C., Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Century Farm LLC – Kenneth and Caroline Taylor and Tom and Margarita Taylor, The Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau, Kintner Modular Homes, Inc., M & T Bank, Nimble Hill Winery & Brewery, Nostalgia Car Wash, P & G Mehoopany Employees Federal Credit Union, Shadowbrook Resort, The Sheldon Family, and the Wyoming County Chamber of Commerce. Please thank one and all for their generous donations to help bring joy to so many in our community. And a special thank you to Jean Ruhf of the Endless Mountains Visitors Bureau for suggesting that we celebrate in this way.

What movies will be on your list? I will try to see “Elf” with Will Ferrell, playing the role of Buddy, the toddler who is accidentally transported to the North Pole and raised as one of Santa’s elves. He never feels that he belongs. For one thing elves are short and he grows to be way over 6 feet tall, resulting in truly comical scenes as he tries to fit into life as one of Santa’s little elves. So he travels to New York to find his father. This is a truly funny movie, guaranteed to tickle your funny bone.

Maybe I can get a reservation to see “White Christmas,” a nostalgic 1954 classic with Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney. For me, it will bring back memories of my father singing “White Christmas” in the style of Bing Crosby, complete with heartfelt swooping up to the high notes.

What memories will bring you to the other movies?

The other movies are “Bad Santa,” “A Christmas Story,” “Krampus,” “Scrooged,” “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” “Love Actually,” “Holiday Inn,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and “Polar Express.” I imagine everyone has one that will take you down memory lane. So make your reservations now.

Tunkhannock’s traditional Christmas in our Hometown will look a little different this year due to COVID-19, including the Dietrich’s Holiday Workshop.

There will still be ornament making, but it will be a Take and Make activity. On Saturday, Dec. 5, you can pick up all of the items you need to make an ornament for your tree. Just come to the Dietrich’s ticket booth to pick up your bag with all the pieces to make an ornament to add to your collection. Ornament kits will be available while supplies last. Thank Ace Robbins for funding this project and Sarah Sidorek and Dietrich Theater staff for assembling it for you.

Tunkhannock has done it again. It has again responded to a new challenge, that is, how to celebrate the holidays in the time of a pandemic. Volunteers have come together to decorate the Dietrich inside and out, shining light and bringing joy to our community. Businesses and other organizations have stepped forward to bring favorite holiday movies and refreshments to all of us, regardless of our ability to pay. Tunkhannock is a community that cares and it shows us once again. Sometimes it seems too good to be true.