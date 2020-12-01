Santa Claus will still be coming to town this year … just electronically.

The Electric City Trolley Station and Museum will be offering A Virtual Visit with Santa from the North Pole, an interactive virtual holiday children’s show on the Trolley in an effort to provide a safe environment for the public.

The dates of A Virtual Visit with Santa from the North Pole are Dec. 5, 6, 12, 13, 19 and 20. Five rides a day will be available at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. Due to COVID-19, there will be limited seating on each ride. Reservations must be prepaid and masks are required.

The pricing structure is as follows:

Eexcursion only: adults $12; seniors (62+) $11; and children (3-17) $10. There is a $2 additional charge for touring the museum. Children two and under free.

Contact the Trolley Museum at 570-963-6590 for further information and/or to make a reservation.