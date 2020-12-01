The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Lackawanna County meets to discuss a brief ceremony to mark the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, Dec. 7, 1941, which catapulted the United States into World War II. There were 109 citizens of Lackawanna County serving in the military on that day in Hawaii. One was killed then, one still lives. The other 107 survived the attack, fought through World War II and lived lives afterward. Pictured, from left, are Patrick O’Malley, vice chairman of the 9/11 Committee, Joe DeAntona, Frank DeAngelo and Charlie Spano, chairman of the 9/11 Committee.