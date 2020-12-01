KINGSTON – A Wyoming Seminary swimmer recently received a special gift in recognition of her record-breaking accomplishments in the pool.

During the District 2 Class 2A championships held in late February 2020 at the Wyoming Valley CYC, Sem senior swimmer Skylar Roerig ’21, Tunkhannock, set a new meet and pool record in the 100 butterfly event, winning in 56.64.

Her win broke the old meet mark of 56.92, set by Bishop Hoban swimmer Elizabeth Byron in 2002. In 2002, Byron received a butterfly pin from the previous record-holder, who asked her to hold it until her new record was broken. Byron agreed to present it to the next record-breaking swimmer in the 100 butterfly. In recognition of Roerig’s accomplishment in the 2020 District 2 meet, Byron’s mother, Dr. Joan Byron, recently presented the butterfly pin and a note to Roerig, asking Roerig to hold it for the next swimmer who breaks her record.

Roerig, who won two gold medals in the 2020 district meet, recently announced she will continue her academic and athletic career at Campbell University, a NCAA Div. 1 program, in fall 2021.