It’s hard to believe that it’s time to write the last Dalton Library Delights for 2020. Each year I’ve written the December column, I’d write about the memories of events that occurred at the Dalton Community Library throughout the year. Although this year was different, there are still some memories to share. Memories were still made, just in different ways. As 2020 began, our programs got rolling. Bridge and Mahjong were played each week and the family Story Time group began to grow every meeting. Even though by March programs had to end in-person, the groups kept in touch and friendships progressed. There was sharing of scheduled online events and ways to keep safe throughout the epidemic. Through it all, friendships lasted.

Spring came and with some sunny weather, the smaller groups began meeting outside safely. There were shared thoughts of how great it was to finally see people in person. Thank goodness for many days without rain! Spirits were lifted while our county “went green” by the end of June and plans for future library meetings were promising. Hot summer days were most people’s saving grace. Everyone got outside and some library groups met for hours! Socializing distantly and fresh air felt so good. Getting away from every screen was refreshing. In August, we were able to hold an end of summer gathering at the Dalton Streamside Park. With the help of Fidelity Bank of Clarks Summit, their ice cream truck delivered the kids cool and tasty treats on a 95-degree day! It was a wonderful gathering!

During the fall, our library was able to hold an outdoor Book Sale. All the local businesses who supported us during the Book Sale and all past events are held dear to our hearts. Big thank yous to our supporters: McGraths Pub & Eatery in Dalton, Beta Bread in Clarks Summit, Starbucks in Clarks Summit, and again, Fidelity Bank of Clarks Summit. Another huge thank you to our own Friends of the Dalton Community Library. Year after year this special group helps our library with absolutely anything and everything necessary for our patrons, children’s groups, and more. They are always doing what’s best for our library and we thank them.

Leading to now, the beginning of December, we’ve handled many obstacles that before this year, we would’ve deemed unthinkable. Our wish for the community is to keep our ways of communication open to help serve the best we can, and also to fill our patrons with the most positive thoughts of hope and strength. Whenever we can safely return to our normal ways, all of us at the Dalton Community Library will be waiting to see everyone. We look forward to the smiling visitors and friendly faces that make our library so warm and inviting. We can’t wait for those days again!

During December, please keep in mind that the library is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Dec. 24 and 25. It is also closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. The hours of operation weekly are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for service window pick up. On Saturdays, the library is fully open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays and Wednesdays. Book donations are welcome and can be left on the library’s front porch. The phone number for the library is 570-563-2014 and this phone number can be used for book pick up during the week. We wish everyone healthy and heartfelt holidays this year! Best wishes to all for a Happy New Year!