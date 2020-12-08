At some point or another, we all feel hints of anxiety, depression, loneliness and isolation. The holidays can be a cheerful, joyous time, but this year we must work extra hard to remain positive during the holidays. The depressed holiday feeling because of the COVID-19 pandemic can affect both the young and older adults.

We need to take extra care and be mindful of our mental health and, for that matter, be mindful of our overall health during this time. Check in with yourself and be honest with yourself and your support network about how you are feeling. If you need to talk to someone, do it.

According to Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Teresa Miller, the holiday season and our family traditions will look different this year because it’s what we must do keep each other safe, and a certain amount of grief can come with that.

Miller stresses that no matter how you are feeling this year, know that you do not have to endure it alone. Miller suggests talk to a loved one or to your support network.

Pennsylvania has a mental health and referral helpline called Persevere PA. It is a free, 24/7 service and is staffed by skilled and compassionate caseworkers.

These helpline caseworkers can refer you to community-based resources to help you meet individual needs. Pennsylvanians can contact Persevere PA at 1-855-284-2494. For TTY, dial 724-631-5600.

If you or someone you love is in crisis, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is staffed 24/7 by trained counselors who can offer free, confidential support.

The holidays may also be difficult for people with a substance use disorder, or people in recovery, especially if they become stressed by changes to their schedule or daily routine, are not able to see their support network in person, have strained or non-existent relationships with family members, or are faced with potential triggers. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most dangerous time of the year for substance use and alcohol-related deaths is around the holidays.

The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs also maintains a toll-free helpline that connects callers looking for treatment options for themselves or a loved one to resources in their community. You can reach the Get Help Now helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). The helpline is available 24/7. An anonymous chat service offering the same information to individuals who may not be comfortable speaking on the phone is also available at www.ddap.pa.gov.

In addition, because the risk of COVID-19 is more prevalent among older Pennsylvanians, we must be diligent about protecting our older loved ones from potential exposure to the virus. This distancing undoubtedly creates difficulties, but regular communication can help families stay connected while they are not able to be together in person. You can Facetime, call, or text your loved ones to keep the family connection alive.

We are all in this together.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.com or call my office at 570-342-4348.

State Representative Marty Flynn serves the 113th Legislative District which consists of the city of Scranton, South Abington, and the borough of Clarks Green.