CLARKS SUMMIT — During the Clarks Summit Council meeting via Zoom Dec. 2, Tim Rowland, government relations manager of Commonwealth Health EMS, mentioned that his organization provides the Clarks Summit Fire Company with daytime employees. He said that Commonwealth Health is in the process of entering an agreement with the fire company to actually locate an ambulance in their headquarters located on Bedford Street. He said that Commonwealth Health EMS will be covering calls for them when they are unable to field volunteers or unable to respond.

“By doing that, it’s just strengthening our relationship with them,” he said.

Rowland said that Commonwealth Health EMS is asking the borough to designate them as their advanced life support provider for Clarks Summit. He mentioned that they are asking the same for South Abington Township. He said that in 2017, Lackawanna County allowed communities to pick their own provider.

“We’re actually looking for council to go ahead and name us as our provider,” he said. “

Councilman David Jenkins made a motion that council designates Commonwealth Health EMS as the advanced life support provider in the borough of Clarks Summit. Solicitor Kevin Hayes said that a formal resolution is required for council to do this. Jenkins asked if council can do a temporary resolution. Hayes asked Rowland what Commonwealth Health EMS would gain financially from the agreement.

“We’re here anyhow,” Rowland replied. “We’re receiving a call volume. We’re just trying to make it more exclusive.”

Rowland added that many other communities designate a provider. He said that council is allowed to change providers. Hayes recommended waiting until a resolution has been circulated on the agenda.

“If everything moves according to plan, it could be approved in our January meeting,” he said.

Council president Gerrie Carey said that Clarks Summit has the coverage they need in the meantime. Rowland agreed to wait until the council meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Jenkins withdrew his motion for a temporary resolution.

In his police report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns said that he received grant money from the district attorney’s’ office for DUI roving patrols. He also said that the department received clarity and additional funding for the aggressive driving grant.

“The state now has given the money to the district attorney’s office, and they are letting us use our share of it,” he said. “It’s formulated by how many accidents we have in Clarks Summit.”

In her bids and quotations report, borough manager Virginia Kehoe announced that the lowest bidder for the Tax Anticipation Note was Landmark Bank at 0.97%. She said that the closing cost is $250, but there are no attorney costs. Council voted to approve the bid.

Also, Kehoe mentioned that there were seventeen bidders for the Grove Street Storm Sewer Repair Project. She said that the lowest bid was $191,885 from Fehlinger Construction. She said that engineers estimated the project to be $250,000, and council has a grant for $250,000.

“So, it actually means that we’ll be able to do more than we had planned,” she said.

Kehoe said that although the name of the construction company is fairly new, the principles came from other companies that had good reputations.

“So, our engineers felt very comfortable making this recommendation,” she said. Council voted to approve the bid.

In his solicitor’s report, Hayes said he sent correspondence to an individual who requested forbearance from paying two sewer bills for a multi-unit property. In new business, Council voted to approve a zoning ordinance 2020-04. Council voted to ratify the 2020-20 SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) agreement. Carey announced that the millage will stay the same. Council voted to approve the millage. Council voted to approve Ordinance 2020-08, in which the sewer rate will also stay the same.

Council voted to approve Ordinance 2020-09, in which the fire fund will be 2 1/4 mils. Carey announced that the tax break will continue for the Clarks Summit Fire Company volunteers, who reside in Clarks Summit. Council voted to pass the ordinance for the TAN in the amount of $300,000. Council voted to approve the renewal of the Civic Service list for 2021 in the recommendation of the Civil Service Committee. Council voted to approve the increase of the police pension withholding, which went from 5% to 5.5% percent.