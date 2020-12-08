CLARKS SUMMIT — A new clothing store in downtown Clarks Summit brings something new and different to the area.

La Chic Boutique by Kim, located on South State Street, offers trendy boho pieces for all ages from tops including sweaters to bottoms such as dresses for any occasion.

The store lives up to its tagline, “Small town shop. Big city style,” with its unique brands from across the country.

“It’s a great place for unique styles you won’t find in a mall,” said owner Kim Nardelli, who picks out all of the merchandise.

La Chic Boutique by Kim also has purses, accessories, and handcrafted wine glasses. There is jewelry that is handmade by women in India for a foundation called WorldFinds, which promotes women by giving them health benefits and childcare. A portion of the jewelry’s sales goes back to WorldFinds.

Kim has always worked in retail. She managed three former stores including Justice, which was in the Viewmont Mall, as well as Torrid and White House Black Market, which were located at The Shopped at Montage. She opened La Chic Boutique by Kim on June 20, 2020.

Her daughter, Lauren, helps her at the store while her husband Rob takes care of the IT side of the business.

“I like interacting with the customers, getting to know them better, and getting to help be a part of their closet,” said Lauren.

Kim and Lauren advertise on Facebook Live using Facetime sessions to introduce new arrivals to the store. La Chic Boutique by Kim is open from Wednesday to Sunday. Curbside pickup is also available.