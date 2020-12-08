RANSOM TWP. — At the Ransom Township supervisors meeting Dec. 7, chairman Dennis Macheska announced that solicitors Edmund Scacchitti and Donna DeVita requested to continue their legal support with rates remaining the same as 2020.

Also, he said that the 2021 budget is available for review. In his treasury report, Macheska announced the general fund to be $817,009.99, the liquid fuels fund, $830,324.91, the revenues, $23,750.65, and the expenditures, $185,293.07. Macheska reported the recycling for November was 4.29 tons. This month’s recycling date will be Dec. 26.

In new business:

• The Board of Supervisors meeting will be held on Dec. 30 at 5 p.m. to approve and adopt the 2021 budget.

• The Board of Supervisors Reorganization Meeting will be held on Jan. 4, 2021, at 6 p.m.

• The next planning commission meeting will be Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

• Toys for Tots deadline for donations is Dec. 11.