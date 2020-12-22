🔊 Listen to this

It is no surprise that even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, scams and deceptive practices are still flourishing in Pennsylvania.

Whether you are shopping online or in stores, we must remain vigilant when spending our hard-earned money.

According to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, consumers should be on the lookout for unscrupulous activity such as the following:

• The Bait and Switch: Take retailers’ advertisements to the store with you. Unscrupulous retailers may advertise goods at low prices, but when you get to the store the price may be higher than advertised or the product might not be there at all.

• Skimming Devices: During the holidays last year, police were called to a retailer at the King of Prussia mall to remove a skimming device from one store’s register. Sometimes skimming devices are placed on gas pumps or ATMs to capture data from the magnetic stripe on the back of credit and debit cards. If something looks out of place or easily wiggles, use a different ATM, gas pump or register.

• “Cybersquatting” Sites: Crooks try to impersonate well-known websites by inverting characters or slightly altering the name of a well-known website. The copycat sites may look like the real website — and they can steal your credit information. Carefully read website addresses to ensure you are shopping on a legitimate website.

• Copycat and Fraudulent Websites: Fake websites set up by scammers target online shoppers during the holiday season. Sometimes appearing as ad results in online searches, these sites may contain malware or steal inputted credit card data. Avoid making purchases from untrustworthy sites.

• Security Certificates: To ensure you are shopping on a secure website, make sure the website begins with “https” and has a small padlock icon next to the webpage address. Keep your computer, tablet, or smartphone up-to-date and install security software.

• Retailers Who Request Payment through Wire Transfer: Legitimate online businesses will not use wire transfer to collect payment for purchases. This is a sure sign of a scam.

You can also receive text alerts — which will be sent at least twice a month — which offer tips for consumers to avoid becoming a victim of a scam, warn about new scams or update subscribers on consumer protection issues. Consumers can sign up by visiting https://www.attorneygeneral.gov/consumer-alerts/ and opt out via text after you receive a text alert. There is no fee to sign up. Mobile carrier rates may apply.

Lackawanna County citizens who believe they have been victims of a holiday scam can file a complaint with the Office of Attorney General Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555.

Remember, if you have a state-related concern, my office is always available to you. You can email me at RepFlynn@pahouse.com or call my office at 570-342-4348.

Happy Holidays!