Don Catlett and his 4 year old grandson, Leon Randolph, pick up free popcorn provided by Ace Robbins Inc. at the Dietrich on what would have been “It’s a Wonderful Life Day” at the theater. Since its reopening in 2001, Don has watched “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the big screen at the Dietrich Theater every year. This year he and his family will be watching it at home with Dietrich Theater popcorn.

In the early morning, as I walk through the darkened galleries and lobbies at the Dietrich, listening for signs of encouragement during this time of pandemic, I can almost hear voices from our past.

As I pulled into the back parking lot this morning, I parked right beneath the Nicholson Bridge, thanks to people like Penny Davis, who supported the effort to bring murals to the blank walls of the Dietrich Theater.

Penny is alive in spirit at the Dietrich, as we anticipate the creation of the third mural on the Bridge Street side of the theater. We know she would be cheering us on.

There are boxes of canned goods and non-perishables stacked in our lobby, ready to go to our local CEO food pantry and I can just hear Barbara Jones, our long-time bookkeeper, speaking in her soft, impassioned voice, reminding us of those who are in need of our help. Even though Barbara is no longer here, her spirit of giving is here to stay, even when we are all suffering.

Yes, Barbara, we will remember to give to the needy and we always will.

As I walk through the Earnshaw Gallery and see the display flyers of planned classes and events on the bulletin board, I can just hear Ron Williams telling us how to get in touch with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts and the Pennsylvania Humanities Council to help us create the Wyoming County Cultural Center. Ron knew how to navigate government agencies and encouraged us to make our vision known to them, way back when we believed we could become a force in our underserved community.

As I pass the display windows, I can see Jessie Keker’s delight when she helped curate the exhibit she envisioned called Houses of Tunkhannock, showcasing our wonderful historic Tunkhannock. She was always coming up with a new idea.

Now with our lights turned off until our governor tells us it us safe to return to business, what might these people, so important in our past, tell us?

Barbara Jones, who had overcome many health issues, would tell us, “Keep on believing in our dream. Don’t worry. We have been through so much. We can get through this.”

Penny Davis would say, “Miracles can happen. I believe in medical miracles, so just wait.”

Ron Williams might say, “I can put you in touch with an agency with a grant that you can apply for. There is help ahead!”

And Jessie Keker would already be planning for another Earnshaw Gallery exhibit, saying, “I have this idea for another exhibit on Folk Art. What do you think?”

All of these voices tell us to look ahead for a brighter and better future.

Hildy Morgan, our founding executive director, set the tone for our past and our future. I always thought of Hildy as the person who almost always said “Yes” to a new idea for a class or program.

The Dietrich Theater is an organization of Yes people. Yes, we can get through this. Yes we will get through this. Yes the future will be better. Our current team, led by Erica Rogler and our Board of Directors, Ronnie Harvey, Mary Turner, Esther Harmatz, Shirley Fisher, Robin Rome, Jayn Montieth and an amazing staff, all are on the Yes team!

“In these unprecedented times we hear our community saying Yes. We want the Dietrich! Yes. We want the arts! Yes. We will support you!” maintains Erica.

Our community is like the little engine that could. Remember that children’s story about the little engine pulling the train up the mountain, carrying toys for the children? The train that kept saying, “I think I can, I think and can.” And it did! With your help we can climb this mountain. May the spirit of Christmas be alive in our hearts and minds!