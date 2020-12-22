CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Planning Commission meeting via Zoom Dec. 16, zoning officer George Parker said that the planning commission received sketch plans of land development of the Hawk Oil property on the corner of Grove Street and Glenburn Road. He said that these plans include floor plans and elevation views of the proposed 45’ x 25’ office building.

Gene McLaughlin, owner of DesignBuild, proposed to demo the existing building on the property. He mentioned that plans of canting the lot slightly to give it more curb appeal and offer more parking spaces. He said that DesignBuild is not looking to intrude into any areas that were deemed off limits by the DEP (Department of Environmental Protection) reports. “We’re looking to sort of gentrify that corner in a real positive way that hopefully you guys will view it as benefiting the entire community,” he said.

McLaughlin mentioned that they will minimalize as much to the existing topography as possible and will follow the rules and regulations given by DEP. He confirmed that there is a 10-foot setback but it’s behind the existing building. He showed the planning commission a print of the proposed building to become Astra Wealth Advisors.

“It’s going to bring that whole corner together with all of the nice commercial properties that are on the adjacent corners,” he said. McLaughlin said it will stop people from parking on the lot especially for deliveries. He showed the sketch plans, which reveal an aerial view of the property. They show that both the entrance and the exit will both be on Glenburn Road.

“The engineers just thought it was a safer entry and exit point given the fact that there is multiple intersections that are all connecting there on its corner, which is obviously across from the Clarks Green building,” said Chris Albright, managing director of Astra. Albright said that there are more than enough parking spaces (seven).

Solicitor Al Weinschenk said that by looking at the floor plans, he believes the building is 1,100 square feet and the parking requirement is one space for every 200 square feet. He asked McLaughlin and Albright if they are looking for any variances. McLaughlin replied only if the planning commission requires one for the adjustment of the existing structure’s footprint.

Weinschenk said that by looking at the ordinance, there are buffer requirements in the residential zone. He said that if parking space number one is within ten feet of the property, there is supposed to be a 10-foot buffer according to the ordinance.

“There’s also supposed to be a three-foot buffer on the parking space in front,” he said.

Weinschenk said that if the old structure gets torn down and a new structure gets built, a variance may be required. Albright did they could eliminate parking spot number one and/or parking spot number three. Engineer Bob Naegele said that there will only be five spaces left, which is lower than the required amount of six spaces.

McLaughlin replied that they would only eliminate parking spot number three in order to move the entrance to the right to maintain the buffer.

“In addition, you need to provide an ADA space is part of that as well,” said Naegele.

Parker mentioned the possibility of making parking spot number two a handicap space. Albright said that it wouldn’t be a problem because he has a couple of different designs of parking layouts, in which parking spots are close to the door at different angles. Naegele said that he read that anything in the C-zone is a conditional use, which gives the planning commission and council a second look at aesthetic changes or any conditions they may want to consider.

Albright asked what it means for him. Naegele replied that the borough can consider reasonable additional expectations. Albright said that DEP requires that the whole property has to be blacktopped at all times. Weinschenk said that it doesn’t include the ten-foot buffer next to the Braz property. Albright rebutted that it’s the same property. Parker said that any change of use to property involving a state highway requires a permit. Albright said that he received a letter from PennDot saying he doesn’t need a permit. Parker said that when the property joins the state highway, it might require alterations to curve it. Albright said that he submitted a $40-permit fee for the curving with a copy of the deed and the map. He said that he has two responsibilities: one, to maintain the impervious surface in the area and two, to maintain the passive radon system in the ground.

Weinschenk asked Parker about the process of submitting the final application. Parker said that they will review the items discussed, and it’s up to Albright about deciding what he wants to do with the preliminary final plan. He said that the planning commission then has 90 days to accept or reject it. Albright asked if the planning commission can waive any of the conditions. Weinschenk replied that the borough will do what they can within reason to see the property improved.

“But if it’s determined that you need a variance, there’s not much we can do about that,” he said. “It’s just going to add maybe a couple of weeks to the approval.”

Weinschenk said that he needs to look at the plan with Parker. Naegele told the planning commission they may be able to apply the 1-to-250 ratio for offices with little to no walk-in services. He said that an ADA space is still needed since there will still be over four parking spaces. Weinschenk asked Albright if four spaces are enough. Albright said that he can just have three of them.

“Literally, I have a part-time assistant, and I never have a person in the office more than one at a time,” he said. Albright said that he mostly does business by phone calls, texts and emails. He said that he just wanted a better location. Weinschenk said that people can also park on Glenburn Road. Weinschenk said that the zoning hearing board will review all requests applicable to this land development.

“I think everyone wants to cooperate on this and get it done,” he said. Naegele added that everybody wants this to go forward but that the same regulations must be followed.

Albright said that he appreciates and understands completely but believes that this property is an exemption. Weinschenk said that the planning commission will get comments to Albright. Albright asked what the next step is in the process. Parker replied there has to be another planning commission meeting scheduled once a formal application and plans are submitted. Naegele suggested to Albright to bring the sketch plans and elevation plans so that questions will easily be answered.