Jackson Cona, 6, of Lake Winola, talks to Santa by tin can as his brother, Darren, 7, sits on his lap.

Sophia Gorham, 8, of Lake Winola, sits on Santa’s lap with her brother, Liam, 4.

Colt Clark, 4, of Tunkhannock, tells Santa what he wants for Christmas through a tin can.

Johnny Pacyna, 7, and his sister, Raegan (right),4, poses with Santa holding their 6-month-old cousin, Leanna Gavek.

LAKE WINOLA — Santa traveled from the North Pole to Marty’s Market on Saturday, Dec. 19, so that kids can see him in person.

Children who wanted to talk to Santa but wanted to keep socially distanced had the option of speaking through a tin can.

Lynn Minicozzi, store manager, and co-owner Jeremie Cannela came up with this event called Tin Can Christmas. This is the third year, the newly renovated Marty’s Market has been decorated for Christmas. The first year, the store was a Winter Wonderland. Last year, it became a traditional living room with a fireplace.

“Every year, we try to come up with a new theme,” said Lynn.

Kids got to choose from either a Santa can or a snowman can to speak to Santa from a distance.

They also had the option to sit on his lap to tell him what they want for Christmas.

Six-year-old Jackson Cona, of Lake Winola, spoke with Santa by tin can while his big brother Darren sat on his lap. They both asked him for Nerf guns and Legos.

Santa told Darren he must go to bed by 7:15 p.m. or Rudolph will tell him to pass his house without stopping.

Darren, who wanted to stay up later on Christmas Eve, talked Santa into letting him go to bed at 7:30 p.m. instead.

Tina Gorham, of Lake Winola, brought her 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, and 4-year-old son, Liam, to see Santa. They both sat on his lap to talk to him. Sophia asked for slime and Liam wanted trucks.

The Gorham family has seen the Christmas decorations at Marty’s Market for the past two years as well.

“We’ve been coming here since they’ve been doing it,” said Tina.

Kids got to keep their tin can and fill it with Christmas cookies, peppermints, and marshmallows. Hot chocolate and coffee were also provided. “This is my favorite time of year,” said Lynn. “The kids still have the opportunity to talk with Santa.”