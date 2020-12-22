CLARKS GREEN — During the Clarks Green Council meeting via Zoom Dec. 16, Mayor Ken McGraw told Council members that during the planning commision meeting that same day, he saw sketch plans of the old Hawk Oil property, which is currently owned by Chris Albright. He said that the planning commission has to review the plans.

“We may need the zoning board for a variance, he said.

Council member Dr. Terry Cochrane asked what the property will be. McGraw replied that it will be a business called Astra. He said that it will be a brick building with siding. He said that Albright looks to pave the whole lot.

“He (Albright) has to meet some conditions,” McGraw said.

McGraw mentioned that approval from the planning commission needs to be complete with following the correct procedure calls.

“It looks like an improvement from what I’ve seen from the meeting,” said council president Joe Barrasse.

Barrasse said that because of covenants and deed, there won’t be any landscaping allowed.

“In any event, it will be one heck of an improvement,” he said.

During public comment, Lackawanna County Commissioner Chris Chermak announced that he put out a new grant for restaurants and bars in the county. He said that the bars and restaurants will each receive $10,000.

Also, he said that he helped put together the Lackawanna County Suicide Prevention Alliance with people from Behavioral Health.

“That’s an ongoing thing, and it’s gonna be a tremendous help to anybody out there that needs assistance,” he said.

In his police report, Clarks Summit Police Chief Chris Yarns said that the police department received a grant for body cameras. He said that the grant isn’t yet official.

In his solicitor’s report, Al Weinschenk mentioned that the former CVS building on Abington Road has been sold. He said that former owner Gilbert Weinberger Inc. sold it to an LLC. He said that the new owner developed the luxury senior center on Montage Mountain Road. He mentioned that he doesn’t have any specific plans for the building.

“If we can get the gas station and the drug store improved, we make major advancements in the aesthetics of Clarks Green,” said Weinschenk. Weinschenk said that the tax ordinance for that building will come later.

In his zoning report, zoning officer George Parker said that the borough is scheduled to adopt the new zoning ordinance at the council meeting on March 17, 2021. He said that SAPA (Scranton-Abingtons Planning Association) will advertise the ordinance from Feb. 16 to 21, 2021.

“The planning commission already approved the proposed zoning ordinance, ” he said.

Parker said there needs to be some modifications to adopt it to Clarks Green.

In his public works report, councilman Dave Rinaldi announced that Wayco finished the 2020 paving project, and the engineers signed off on it. He asked for a motion to pay the contractors the amount of $86,401.31.

“The original bid was $87,661.65, which means the project came under the proposal of $1,080.34,” he said. Council voted to accept the motion.

In his ARWA (Abington Regional Wastewater Authority) report, Rinaldi said that the renewal of the healthcare insurance at ARWA increased by 20%. He said that Clarks Green’s insurance was 5%. He said that the authority received a property insurance package, in which there was an increase of approximately 6% for the coverage.

In his treasurer’s report, Alan Hughes made a motion to accept the financial report and ratify the payment of bills for November. Council voted to approve the motion. Also, Hughes made a motion to transfer $10,000 from the sewer account to the capital account. Council voted to approve the motion. Also, council voted to approve Resolution No. 8 of 2020, which continue the same tax and fee rates for the borough in 2021 as in 2020.

Also, Hughes announced that council received a donation of $2,371.13 from Lackawanna County. He said that it will go towards expenses council incurred from COVID-19.

Also, Hughes announced that he received a letter from Direct Energy saying that the contract is expiring. He said that he contacted Dennis McGraw, who will put together a proposal. He mentioned that the proposal should be ready by the January council meeting.

In other business:

• Council rejected the offer made by the former owners of the Hawk Oil property to pay half of the delinquency sewer payments that were accumulated before the property was sold. Council voted to accept the payment in full ($3,528.70).

• Council voted to approve raises for the five borough employees of 1.5%.

• Christmas tree pickup will be on Jan. 15, 2021. Residents can also call County Waste and request a tree pickup before that date.