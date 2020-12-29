As we say goodbye to the infamous 2020, is there something we can say that was good about it? Did we learn anything to guide us in the future? At the Dietrich Theater, we have actually learned quite a bit during the last nine months: lessons of endurance, lessons of hope, lessons that we can take into 2021. Let me explain.

Looking back, as a movie theater and cultural center we were open a little more than half of 2020. We and other organizations and businesses were mandated to close to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and we followed all the protocols.

Many businesses cannot survive temporary closure, so how did we survive?

We are still here because we have survived other challenges, such as the 2008 recession and 2011 hundred-year flood. The leadership at the top of our organization does not dwell in negativity for very long, choosing instead to adjust our goals, pick up the mops and get to work, and reinvent our path. It is all because of the faith and resilience of our Board of Directors and the day-to-day “we can do this” attitude of our staff that we can look to 2021 with optimism. We can take this lesson of optimism into 2021.

We can attribute this path of optimism to our founding Executive Director, Hildy Morgan, and our present Executive Director, Erica Rogler, who has embraced this optimism and brought it to a new level.

When our doors have been closed, she and our staff have kept the Dietrich Theater to be a force in the community by thinking outside the box. We could not show movies on our screens, but we could make them available to you on your screens. When we could reopen at 20% capacity and later at 10% capacity, we could make that work by social distancing and sanitizing after each showing. We could continue to have film festivals, eliminating our galas, bringing the best foreign and independent films to our dedicated audience. We could still have classes in our studios, with limited attendance and sanitizing after each. We did need to cancel River Day for the first time, but we used the beautiful Riverside Park for fresh air yoga classes! This is another lesson, a lesson of “thinking outside the box,” a lesson that we can take into 2021.

Finally, we learned that, when you need help, let others know. We have asked you to help by buying our famous popcorn for your home viewing evenings. We have asked you to become members of the Wyoming County Cultural Center at the Dietrich Theater. We have asked you to consider buying gifts that are offered in online auction sales or art exhibits, proceeds to go to the theater. You have heard our need and responded as you were able. This is probably the most important lesson of all that we can all take into 2021. It is sometimes the hardest thing to do, but the most powerful.

All of us at the Dietrich Theater wish all of you in our wide community a Happy New Year, a safe and healthy new year. With our support of each other, we can look to the future with optimism. It may not be the future we envisioned a year ago. It may have to be re-imagined, but we have shown we can do it if we do it together.