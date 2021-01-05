🔊 Listen to this

What did you do to usher out the year 2020, a year so many would like to leave behind? As I compare notes with Erica Rogler, who navigated the Dietrich through 2020, and Jayn Montieth, our faithful Dietrich staff member, we thought of many ways to say goodbye to the old year. Jayn will burn sage on New Year’s Eve, a Welsh tradition to clean the air of bad spirits, feelings and influences, passed on by her mother’s family. Erica remembers that it is good luck to eat a dish of pork and sauerkraut. Jayn remembers a tradition of burning bayberry candles and this little rhyme:

A bayberry candle burned to the socket

Brings health to the home

And wealth to the pocket

I remember my father, gathering us all in a circle in the living room, holding hands to sing “Auld Lang Syne.” I find it appropriate that this song is also sung at funerals. And a funeral for 2020 is one we might all attend.

As I write the year 2021 to save this column on my computer, I am so encouraged that Erica sees many signs of hope for the Dietrich Theater for a better new year.

“We are expected to open our doors again on Jan. 4, following all protocols to keep everyone safe,” she said.

Erica is also so encouraged that, even though we were closed over the holidays, people came to buy gift bags for holiday gifts, a sign that we are not the only ones expecting movies to return in 2021.

The New Year also brings opportunities to participate in three different online yoga classes online, available on our website www.dietrichtheater.com. Yes, you can still do Chair Yoga, Simply Yoga or Kundalini Yoga at home. Wyoming County Reads 2021 will be reimagined without in-person discussions. With the help of zoom technology we can still gather online and read “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Old Man and the Sea.” Bill Chapla will lead us through online discussions, always challenging us, always enlightening us. This year Wyoming County Reads will be timed to coincide with a new Ernest Hemingway Series on WVIA-TV in April. Stay tuned. Chris Norton, our WVIA partner, always comes up with fun ways to keep us learning.

Do you know why 2021 has to be a good year? Because it will be the 20th Anniversary of the reopening of the Dietrich Theater. Remember April 13, 2001? Those of us who started dreaming about a reopening in 1998, finally saw our dream come true three years later.

We have so much to celebrate and so do all of you who come to our movies, our events, our classes, our exhibits. Jayn has one more New Year tradition to share with us, another Welsh tradition. It is the tradition of “shake the change.” Her mother said that on New Year’s Eve you should “shake the change.” Hold a pocketful of change in your hand and shake it at midnight. It will bring you wealth in the new year! I like to think that wealth is more than money. Wealth is good will, hope, and faith that we can all expect a bright 2021.

It is a little late when you read this column, but not too late to “shake the change,” burn the sage or the bayberry candles or eat your pork and sauerkraut. Or at the stroke of midnight, even though a little late, open your door at and let the old year out and 2021 in, just like the Irish do. Happy New Year to all of you from all of us at the Dietrich Theater!