GLENBURN — The clothing drop-off shed on the upper parking lot of Church of the Epiphany reopened on Monday, Dec. 28, to accept donations again.

It was closed due to storage of items that had to stay there during the pandemic.

Besides clothing, the shed takes donations of anything that is made of soft materials including shoes, stuffed animals, blankets, bed linens, curtains and pillowcases. It won’t accept rags, fabric scraps, pillows, toys, household goods, or any other hard items.

The reusable donations go to a family-owned company called St. Pauly Textile Inc., which is located in Farmington, N.Y. Its mission is to send reusable clothing to people or organization throughout the U.S. and developing countries. They also try to help the environment by keeping clothing out of landfills.

They sent a shed to Church of the Epiphany many years ago. They pick up the donations from the shed two or three times a month. Donations may be used as a tax deduction on your tax return if eligible. Receipts are available from the shed. Church of the Epiphany has its 108th honorary birthday on Wednesday, Jan. 6, which celebrates the Epiphany where the three wise men attended the Nativity of the Lord.

According to a weekly newsletter, on Jan. 6, 1912, the Feast of Epiphany, a small group of people seeking to establish a church closer to home held a meeting in the old “Centennial Schoolhouse.”

Constructed in 1876, and abandoned as a schoolhouse in 1911, the building was purchased for $550. At the time, folks traveled to Scranton from Tunkhannock, Nicholson, Waverly and the Abingtons to attend St. Luke’s or Good Shepherd. By summer’s end, the one-room schoolhouse was repaired and remodeled to begin its new life as St. John’s Memorial Chapel.

In the beginning, it was a mission church, and services were only held in the summer, celebrated by a curate from St. Luke’s. In 1919, the first rector, the Rev. Percy Houghton, was called. In 1922, the name was changed to the Church of the Epiphany in honor of the date of the organizational meeting in 1912. At that time, there were 87 parishioners. Thus began Epiphany’s evolution from mission status to a parish.