Pictured is the igloo from Igloo Rendezvous Rental at Colarusso’s Café in Clarks Summit.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The recent shutdown has been tough for most. Especially for restaurants that don’t provide outdoor seating.

Fortunately, Katie Lavelle, of Dunmore, helped turn it around with her business called Igloo Rendezvous Rental. She has rented out her inflatable igloo to many local restaurants, who otherwise don’t offer dining services outside. The igloo seats up to eight people and has a heater. Katie purchased the igloo during the early part of quarantine in this spring in order to get together with her friends and family members while being safely outdoors.

“After only a few days of receiving the igloo, my wheels started spinning,” she said. “I though about what a great idea this would be to rent out to others and give them the same opportunity.”

Katie posted a message on Facebook asking if any local businesses could benefit from the igloos during the shutdown.

Kristen Miller-Hahn, creator of NEPA Strong, posted this message on her page: “Kristen is an incredible person with an unwavering committment to helping local businesses survive in these unpredictable times,” said Katie. “I’m so grateful I got the chance to meet and work with her.”

Several restaurants responded to the post. To date, Katie had over 35 igloo rentals in Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wayne counties, one of which was Colarusso’s Cafe in Clarks Summit, who had the igloo on Dec. 28, 29, and 30.

The igloo was donated initially for the first two days and customers loved it so much that Igloo Rendezvous Rental allowed them to have it an extra day.

“What an amazing business that is helping small family businesses in these times of need,” said owner Joe Colarusso.

On Jan. 6, 7, and 8, the igloo was rented out to Armetta’s Restaurant & Pizzeria in Chinchilla.

”All the customers loved the experience,” said owner Erin McLaughlin. “They all said they would come back again.”

During the evening of Jan. 7, Peggy Rafter-Robeson, of Jermyn, had a birthday dinner with her family inside the igloo outside Armetta’s. She was with her husband Dave Robeson, daughter Kelly Williams, son-in-law Ryan Williams, and grandchildren Caitlyn and Chase Williams. The Williams’ family came from their hometown of Jessup to help Peggy celebrate her birthday. They enjoyed the igloo.

“It’s good and a thumbs up,” said 5-year-old Caitlyn. “I like that it changes colors.”

It’s a change of scenery,” her mother Kelly added.

“Its not everyday you get to eat in an igloo,” Ryan chimed in.

Armetta’s is so far the last of the igloo donations since the restaurants have been able to offer indoor dining services as of Jan. 4. Katie still had a few calls regarding restaurants wanting to book an igloo in the coming weeks but nothing confirmed yet.

“I would love to continue to work with local restaurants in the future,” she said.

Due to popular demand, Katie purchased a second igloo, which will be coming soon. She said that it’s a clear igloo offering a “beautiful view of the night sky regardless of climate.”

“It can fit about the same amount of people as the white igloo but offers a different ambience. It will just come down to the customers’ preference on which vibe they’re going for,” she said.