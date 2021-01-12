DICKSON CITY — It took three years, but both Country Alliance Church and Peckville Alliance Church finally found a new home in the old Gibbons Ford building on Main Street in Dickson City.

They merged together to one church called Cornerstone Alliance Church.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, a soft opening took place inside the former car dealership building. Members of both churches came together for the first time in a year at the first worship service in this building. Pastor Nestor Soto shared the true meaning of repentance in his sermon and compared it to doing a “180.”

“Repentance is turning toward God, toward others, and toward the beauty and the goodness that Jesus has provided us,” he said. Soto mentioned that repentance makes the road to holiness accessible.

The new home of Cornerstone Church is accessible in many ways.

It has a spacious parking lot, which is handicap accessible. It is located in the middle of Newton Township and Peckville, and just off of Interstate 81. The inside of the building has accessible restrooms. The main room in the first floor has space for 159 seats. That’s why the church members chose this building.

Three years ago, both churches were approached by the Protestant denomination to begin the process of merging Country Alliance Church and Peckville Alliance Church together. Two and a half years ago, they became one church, alternating services at both locations.

When both church buildings were sold, the funds were used to purchase the former Gibbons Ford building during the end of 2019. But the renovations and permit were delayed for eight or nine months due to the pandemic.

After a long wait, Cornerstone Alliance Church received a permit of occupancy on Dec. 23, which made the church members able to hold a Christmas Eve Communion service inside the building. Though not complete yet, the basement is planned to have a youth room, fellowship room, a conference room, and will hold Sunday school classrooms. It has the occupancy of 106 people. Services will be both in person and livestreamed on Facebook.

“I’m grateful,” Soto said about finally obtaining a building. “It was a long wait to get in here. It was really hard to not be able to meet together for about a whole year. It was great that we could use Zoom but it’s not as good as being in person.”