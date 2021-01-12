Several members of the Scranton Chapter of UNICO National volunteered with “Family-to-Family” by placing food items used for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner and distributing to those in need. Over 3,000 packages were distributed on the day before Thanksgiving. From left are Kristen and Anthony Cianfichi, Karen Clifford, Louis and Chris DiMattio and Vince Russoniello. Others included Brian, Jason and Joe Castrogiovanni.

In the New Year, UNICO National Scranton Chapter will continue to collect slightly used coats as well as donations and gift cards to help the Friends of the Poor. The drive will recommence on Jan. 2, 2021. At that time they will collect coats, clothing for all ages and household items including dishes, silverware, small appliances (slightly used), lamps, etc. “We are so happy to see so many Chapter Members support this coat drive. UNICO’s motto is ‘Service Above Self’ and so many members rallied to help many in our community especially in this most trying time,” said Gail Cicerini, President, UNICO National Scranton Chapter. Friends of the Poor is sponsored by the Congregation of the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary; the agency offers food, clothing and shelter to those in need. From left are Brian Williams, Friends of the Poor, picking up clothing from UNICO Scranton Chapter member Linda Stefursky at her home.

