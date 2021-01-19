The 9/11 Memorial committee of Lackawanna County marked the 79th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor of Dec. 7, 1941. On that day, 109 Lackawanna County Citizens served in the military and were at Pearl Harbor. All survived the attack except for one sailor. Each of the survivors went on to have full lives. A wreath was placed at the plaque to honor the sacrifice of all those who fought for our freedom. From left are the Rev. Richard Fox, St. Patrick’s Church, Scranton; Pastor Terry Drost, Peckville Assembly of God; Charlie Spano, chairman, 9/11 Committee; Patrick O’Malley, 9/11 vice chairman and Joel Sofranko, past commandant, Northeast Detachment, Marine Corps League.