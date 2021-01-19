🔊 Listen to this

Proposed changes of the zoning district were discussed during a Clinton Township/Nicholson Borough public meeting held at the Nicholson borough building on Jan. 12.

Zoning officer Gary Evans mentioned that two R/A (residential/agricultural) properties on Walkman Lane asked to be included in the C/I (commercial/industrial) district. He said that the planning commission and supervisors didn’t disagree with the recommendations.

He said that fifteen properties on Route 6 also proposed to become a commercial district. He assured the attendants that the purpose of the meeting is to answer questions and discuss concerns.

He then announced that there are three properties on Route 107, which border railroad tracks, that are proposed to become commercial.

Evans assured that solid waste facilities and staging areas are not anywhere in the commercial district.

“It’s not a permitted use,” he said. “It’s not a principal permitted use. It’s not a special exception. It’s not a conditional use. In other words, it’s not happening.”

Evans asked the question, “If a business bought a property with the purpose of using a railroad spur, shouldn’t that company be able to use the railroad spur that they bought the property for, especially if there are not using hazardous waste?”

Adam Diaz, owner of Diaz Companies, stone quarry in Kingsley, said that he applied for a hazardous waste permit for the rail facility in south Montrose. He said that he improved every property he purchased and that people are familiar with his trucks and equipment.

“We’ve had zero complaints on issues in our township,” he said. “And everyone is more than welcome to come to our facility and see what we do there.”

Diaz said that there isn’t a need to transfer waste by rail anymore. He mentioned that he had the opportunity to purchase whole bags of wood pellets and transfer them by rail.

“We are conscientious about truck traffic on the road,” he said.

Diaz mentioned that he can fit 800 tons on eight rail cars, which translates to forty trucks. He said that this service is two days a week. When asked about the size of trucks he uses, he replied a dump truck or a flatbed tractor trailer.

Benton Township resident Robert Pawlukovich, who owns a property on the side of the railroad tracks, complained about the noise coming from the train. He also mentioned that white dust from tearing down a building gets on his house and equipment causing a smell of minerals.

“Being a farmer for twenty years, that’s my retirement sitting there,” he said.

Pawlukovich said that he plans to build a fence to cut down the noise from the train. He said that the point is that a new business moving in a spot destroys his ability to use his property.

Solicitor Paul Litwin said that there are blanks needed to be filled. He recommended that the supervisors hold a public hearing and adoption. Evans added that the planning commission meets on the second Tuesday of each month. He said that the meetings are currently on Zoom and that the link will be on the website.