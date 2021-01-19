DICKSON CITY — People who came to Dickson City Hyundai on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 16, were greeted by a two-year-old pit bull mix named Jules.

This friendly dog is one of the many pets available for adoption at Griffin Pond Animal Shelter. She was accompanied by the shelter’s development communication director Jackie Galvin and volunteer Joanne Dewey. The were inside the car dealership to promote pet adoption.

People interested in adoption looked at pictures of the shelter’s dogs and cats in a photo album.

“The best feeling in the world is seeing the pets being adopted and seeing them leave to go home,” said Dewey, who owns two dogs and three cats.

There was also a table with free items such as pet toys, keychains, and litter scoops. Items that were for sale were bandanas and sweaters with the shelter’s logo on them.

The event also promoted pet rescue from situation such as hoarding and abuse. Griffin Pond Animal Shelter nurses the animals back to health and puts them available for adoption.

“We’re just very grateful to Dickson City Hyundai for hosting this event today,” said Galvin, who owns four cats. “It gives us an opportunity to work with the community and to showcase our pets that are available for adoption.”

Dickson City Hyundai sponsors Griffin Pond Animal Shelter as well as many other animal organizations. The employees are pet owners themselves and some have relatives who work at vet hospitals. They sat down and planned to have an event for the shelter free of charge. They wanted to give the shelter some publicity.

“They do a great job,” said Ray McGarry, general sales manager of Dickson City Hyundai. Dickson City Hyundai limited the amount of people inside the building during the event.

“We regulate all COVID precautions,” McGarry said.