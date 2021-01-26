Kenneth Lee, volunteer of Hillside Park, plays hockey at one of the rinks.

Family members enjoy a Saturday of ice skating. From left are Isabella Wolfe, 8, her cousin, Vanessa Therkorn, 8, and Vanessa’s mother, Amanda Therkorn. They are all from Clarks Summit.

Mia Therkorn, 6, of Clarks Summit, keeps her balance on the ice using a chair as her father, Rich, looks on.

CLARKS SUMMIT — The outdoor temperature in the early 20’s on a frigid Saturday, Jan. 23, made Eston Wilson Lake at Hillside Park freeze. Therefore, ice skating took place again.

After a too-warm winter last year, the colder weather this year allowed children and adults to have fun on the lake’s frozen waters.

“The ice is fantastic this year,” said Chris Kane, who got together with fellow volunteer Kenneth Lee to make ice skating at the park happen. “It’s great to see so many people coming out to enjoy it.”

Kane and Lee built hockey rinks around the lake. They cleared some of the snow off the ice to create skating paths. They also provide ice skates for people to borrow on the weekends from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Clarks Summit residents Christina Wolfe and Amanda Therkorn, whose daughters Isabella Wolfe and Vanessa Therkorn are cousins and the same age of 8, enjoyed ice skating with the family on Saturday. This is their third year skating at the park.

“Hillside Park does a great job,” said Christina. “It’s all free and for the community.”

“We love it,” Amanda added. “It’s such a great thing they do for the community, especially during the pandemic.”

People can sit on benches and warm up at the fire pit near the lake. Ice skating this year actually began on the first Saturday of January. Ice skating was canceled last week due to warm weather. This activity will continue for the rest of the winter as long as the weather remains cold enough. People can skate at their own discretion during the week as long as they provide their own skates.

“It’s wonderful to see people come outside and enjoy being on the lake playing hockey or figure skating,” said Lee.