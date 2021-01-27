🔊 Listen to this

CLARKS GREEN — The students and teachers of Our Lady of Peace Elementary School will have the opportunity to have and show some school spirit next week, Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, for then, it will be Catholic Schools Week.

A large array of events and activities await for anyone who attends the school.

Catholic Schools Week begins with a 10 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Jan. 31, at the nearby Church of St. Gregory. Because of COVID-19, two 8th-grade students from the originally-planned eight from the National Junior Honor Society will participate in it. One of them will be the reader while the other the cantor. There will be a Virtual Open House that day. It will show several classrooms as well as the dedicated STREAM Garden. It will provide links for information on serving elementary and junior high levels as well as the sports program.

On Monday, students and teachers will celebrate the community by decorating the and lighting the outside of the school building. It will be decorated with lights of the school colors — blue and white. Different parts of the display will be spotlighted such as the Giving Tree, which is located on the front lawn next to the school. People will take a tag from it, and it will instruct them to purchase an item of clothing to donate to St. Joseph’s Center. The school will be remain lit up for the remaining days of the week.

On Tuesday, the school will celebrate the students by virtually inviting their parents to the classroom so they can share a talent or career with the students. An ice cream social will take place during lunch periods. Students can wear a team jersey with uniform bottoms.

On Wednesday will be a Red, White and Blue Dress Down Day. The student council will sponsor a virtual talent show. Proceeds will be donated to the Gino Merli Veterans Center. Students will get to write to a veteran of their choice.

On Thursday, students will compete in many STREAM challenges and activities for Mission Day, which is celebrated each year on the Wednesday after Memorial Day. STREAM challenges include engineering and designing structures that will meet a certain criteria and time frame. Older grades will compete in “Kahoots” competitions, which will be on trivia. There be a T-shirt design challenge. Blue and white teams will vote for their favorite design. The winning design will be the Mission Day design for 2021.

Friday will be Super Bowl Prediction Day. Students can dress down in the colors they predict will win this coming Super Bowl – Kansas City Chiefs or Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There will also be a donation drop box in the school’s back lawn. It will collect hats and gloves to be donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center probably the following week.