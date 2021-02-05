17th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice to honor ‘Hometown Heros’

A second window painting completes the phrase started on another to its left at Classic Properties in downtown Clarks Summit. The full sentence reads, ‘practice the art of smiling with your eyes.’ The window paintings are part of a series by local artist Darlene Milas in conjunction with the 17th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice: Hometown Heroes on Ice, set for Feb. 12-14.

After months of canceled events, postponed celebrations and changed plans due to the coronavirus pandemic, Abington-area residents and visitors have something to look forward to on Presidents’ Day weekend.

The Abington Business and Professional Association (ABPA) will present Hometown Heroes on Ice: the 17th annual Clarks Summit Festival of Ice in honor of key community members including emergency responders, law enforcement personnel, health care workers, grocery store employees, truck drivers and others on the front lines of the pandemic.

The festival will run Friday, Feb. 12, through Sunday, Feb. 14, at various locations throughout downtown Clarks Summit and beyond. Friday and Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The primarily outdoor event will feature more than 50 ice sculptures with at least eight live carvings by Sculpted Ice Works of Lakeville, a scavenger hunt, live music, food vendors, shopping specials and more.

Although many of the festival’s usual activities such as the horse and carriage rides, parade and family fun fair will not happen this year due to health and safety concerns surrounding the pandemic, a small kick-off celebration featuring a live ice carving, music and juggling performance is planned for Friday at 6 p.m. at the clock tower on South State Street.

For the festival schedule, updates and more information, visit the Clarks Summit Festival of Ice Facebook page at facebook.com/csfestivalofice. New to this year’s event will be an interactive map and virtual tour, which will be available through the social media platform.

According to ABPA board members Janice Bevacqua of PS Bank and Jessica Colvin of Pure Suds Co., there was a time when no one was sure if the festival would happen this year.

“When things were shut down, I don’t think any of us really anticipated having to plan these events at all, but the strategy of everything being outside is so advantageous,” said Colvin.

Bevacqua agreed, adding that members of the Clarks Summit Borough Council encouraged them in the decision.

“They said, ‘if you can do it safely and keep within guidelines, we want you to still have it.’ … That made us feel better about moving forward when we had to make a decision,” she said.

Health and safety guidelines including face masks and social distancing will be in effect, and several portable restrooms with sanitizing stations will be available for use.

When asked how the theme of Hometown Heroes came about, Bevacqua said it was a “collaboration of ideas” from the whole committee.

“It was a collaboration of words that we had all put together, with what everyone has gone through this past year, how the ripple effect of the pandemic has really affected every individual on a different level, but that it’s affected all of us as a whole,” said Colvin. “And that ‘hometown heroes’ theme is something that … we as professionals are dealing with on a daily basis.”

She added she believes the theme has the potential to uplift and bring hope to the community moving forward throughout the year.

Local artist Darlene Milas carried this idea into her colorful paintings on storefront windows throughout town in anticipation of the festival. One scene, which graces the windows of Classic Properties on South State Street, depicts two people, one winking at the other, both with scarves covering their faces. Above them are the words, “practice the art of smiling with your eyes.”

“She [Milas] did a beautiful job,” Bevacqua said of the window paintings.

“They’re really stunning; they look beautiful,” Colvin said.

“This [the festival] is something that’s very important to the tradition of town and the little shops that exist here, especially on State Street,” Colvin added.