The AOH Paul “Hook” O’Malley Division Four recently presented two $100 checks to Saint Patrick’s Church in West Scranton for two needy families. Since the pandemic hit, the “Hook” O’Malley Division has been giving out numerous checks to charitable organizations to help in this incredible time of need. From left are Mark McDade, member; James Connor, member; Patrick O’Malley, President, presenting check to Father Fox of St. Patrick’s Church; Joseph Holland, Treasurer.