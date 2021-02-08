🔊 Listen to this

HONESDALE — The Dime Bank awarded St. Dominic’s Academy (SDA) $8,500 through the Penn Gift Foundation under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program. This donation will be used to award scholarships to those families who qualify.

SDA is an independent Catholic Montessori School. SDA offers a unique educational experience catered to each student’s level from Pre-K through eighth grade.

“The families of SDA are so blessed and grateful to The Dime Bank for their generous contribution to the EITC Scholarship Program,” said board member Jennifer Suhosky. “This will allow even more students to grow spiritually and intellectually in their own unique way through SDA’s faith-based Montessori values.”