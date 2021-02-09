🔊 Listen to this

SCRANTON READS: NEVER CAUGHT BOOK TALK WITH DR. ERICA A. DUNBAR

Wednesday, Feb. 17, 5 p.m.: Virtual Book Talk With. Dr. Erica Armstrong Dunbar, Co-Sponsored by Scranton Public Library

DYNAMIC AFRICAN AMERICAN LEADERS OF THE COMMONWEALTH

Friday, Feb. 26, 10 a.m.: Senator Bob Casey honors 3 African American leaders, including BSP Founder Glynis M. Johns

BLACK HEALTH MATTERS: COVID-19 VACCINE TALK

Every Friday – Virtual event at 6 p.m. – Registration required. In partnership with Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. Register at blackscranton.org/blackhealthmatters.

ABOUT THE BLACK SCRANTON PROJECT

The Black Scranton Project is a special collections archive dedicated to cultural empowerment and preservation of the rich Black and African American Heritage within the city of Scranton. In addition to the archival work, the Black Scranton Project is focused on showcasing the hidden histories and contributions of this city’s black community.

The project’s mission is to seek out and spotlight local talents while offering a platform for conversation that gives voice and agency to marginalized and underrepresented groups in Scranton. The Black Scranton Project strives to promote multicultural education by creating spaces that educate, inspire, andstimulate dialog, but above all give recognition and reinstate two centuries of discounted contributions put forth by black residents.