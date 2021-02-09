🔊 Listen to this

The Waverly Community House is pleased to announce its participation this year in the Clarks Summit Ice Festival’s celebration of “Hometown Heroes.”

The Comm will host an outdoor family event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 13. The event will showcase a live ice carving demonstration at 2 p.m. on The Comm front walk. The demonstration will last approximately one hour and there will be opportunities for photos and “selfies.”

Several fire pits will be lit to warm up near and for roasting marshmallows. Hot beverages and cookies will be available for purchase.

The afternoon of “Fire and Ice” is co-sponsored by our friends at The Waverly General Store and Waverly Deli. The live carving is made possible by generous donations from the families of Marisa and Jeff Nalevanko, Emily and JR Karam, Bridget and Chris Kotchick and Ann and Mike Whitbeck.

This is a drop-in event, open to the public without reservations. Current health guidelines will be observed.

The Waverly Community House is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is located at 1115 North Abington Road in Waverly.