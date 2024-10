The Chinchilla Hose Company will be conducting its annual Pizza Sale every Friday during lent at its firehouse on 113 Shady Lane Road in Chinchilla. The sale will be held from Feb. 19 through April 2 from 3 to 7 p.m. Trays of red pizza and white pizza will be $13 each and a tray of broccoli pizza will be $14. To order please call the station at 570-586-5726. Takeout only.