Virtual Salon discussion: “Am I racist? Understanding Implicit Bias.”

Sunday, Feb. 28, at 6:30

This salon will offer a safe and honest conversation about the biases that we may carry. It is an important conversation to begin in our affluent and relatively non-diverse community. We will learn from one another and share helpful resources that build understanding and undergird the work of racial justice. This salon discussion via Zoom will be led by Rev. Bill Carter, Pastor, First Presbyterian Church, Clarks Summit. Hosted by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. Registration is required at www.gatheringplacecs.org to get Zoom link. Fee:$5 Info: call 570-881-7612

Virtual salon discussion: “The Future of Rights.”

Sunday, March 7, at 6:30

We understand our democracy to be founded on the rights enumerated in the Declaration of Independence and the Bill of Rights. But the Founding Fathers and the rights tradition they learned from insist that rights come with limits and responsibilities. This class will review the context in which rights were initially asserted, how that has changed, and the implications for the future of democracy. This salon discussion via Zoom is led by Harold W. Baillie, Ph.D., Emeritus Professor of Philosophy, The University of Scranton. Hosted by The Gathering Place, Clarks Summit. Fee:$5. Registration is required at www.gatheringplacecs.org to get Zoom link. Info: call 570-881-7612

Meet Your Local Artist Series: Michael Sorrentino

This local artist will lead an interactive art experience on Watercolor/Wax Crayon on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 1 p.m. Hosted by The Gathering Place in conjunction with Lackawanna County and Clarks Summit Boro. This is a Zoom class so registration is required to get the link. Free to the public. Register at www.gatheringplacecs.org

Meet Your Local Artist Series: Brooke Wandall

Local artist Brooke Wandall will lead a virtual interactive art experience, From Flowers to Fields, on Thursday, March 4, at 1 p.m. Participants will study Brooke’s unique abstract art with a touch of realism and will take part in an open conversation about her creative process. Hosted by The Gathering Place in conjunction with Lackawanna County and Clarks Summit Boro. This is a Zoom class so registration is required to get the link. Free to the public. Register at www.gatheringplacecs.org.

Meet Your Local Artist Series: Earl Lehman

Local artist Earl Lehman will lead a virtual interactive art experience, An Afternoon with Earl, on Thursday, March 11, at 1 p.m. Earl will discuss how he creates his non-objective mixed media and will answer questions about his process and work. Hosted by The Gathering Place in conjunction with Lackawanna County and Clarks Summit Boro. This is a Zoom class so registration is required to get the link. Free to the public. Register at www.gatheringplacecs.org.