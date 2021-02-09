🔊 Listen to this

The University of Scranton’s University of Success, a four-year pre-college mentorship program, is now accepting applications for the upcoming 2021 academic year that begins this summer.

The University of Success is an academic and enrichment program funded entirely by corporate and foundations grants, so there is no charge to students and their families. The program’s goal is to assist first generation bound students to successfully complete high school and gain entrance into a college or university.

Students who are currently in the eighth grade are eligible to apply.

Accepted students will begin the program with a two-week residential summer academy which will be held on the campus of The University of Scranton from July 11 to 23. Upon completion of the summer program, the students will continue to meet for enrichment sessions during their high school career.

The deadline for submission of applications is Thursday, April 1, 2021.

Applications may be obtained by emailing Margaret Loughney, University of Success program director, at margaret.loughney@scranton.edu. Applications may also be obtained online the University of Success web site.