SCRANTON — Toyota of Scranton, Johnson College & ShopRite are hosting a no-contact drive-through turkey dinner giveaway at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 28, on the Johnson College campus in Scranton. Meals will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a limit of four meals per vehicle, until all 250 pre-prepared meals are handed out. ShopRite is donating all of the food, while it will be prepared and packaged by Toyota of Scranton staff and Johnson College students.

Vehicles will enter the Johnson College campus via its north entrance, at the light across from Schiff’s. Once on campus, vehicles will be directed to line-up for pick-up. Johnson College students and Toyota of Scranton staff members will load the meals into each vehicle’s hatch or trunk. This no-contact procedure is to keep everyone safe and healthy during the pandemic. Face coverings and gloves will be worn by all volunteers. Vehicles cannot line up on campus before 11 a.m. and cannot park on Main Street.

“Johnson College and Toyota of Scranton are taking our strong partnership beyond the classroom and with ShopRite’s generous donation, together, we’ll feed many families in need within our community,” said Dr. Katie Leonard, Johnson College President & CEO. “We work to prepare students for hands-on, high demand jobs in essential industries, and also to be essential contributing members of their communities. This is one of the goals Orlando S. Johnson strived to achieve when he founded Johnson College, and one we carry forward each day.”

“Toyota of Scranton is pleased to partner with Johnson College and ShopRite to provide free turkey dinners to people in need in our community,” said Patrick Rogers, CFO of Toyota of Scranton. “We have a strong commitment to giving back to the community we serve. Helping others in need is particularly important during these extraordinary times.”

“ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities we serve,” said Katie Gallagher, ShopRite spokesperson. “We are locally owned and operated by the Bracey Family and have been serving local communities in Lackawanna and Monroe County for generations. This partnership with Johnson College and Toyota of Scranton is a great opportunity for ShopRite to demonstrate its continued commitment to the community and help feed local families in need.”

For day-of event information or interview coordination, please contact Doug Cook at 570-702-8920 or Melissa Carestia at 570-702-8928.

ShopRite is the registered trademark of Wakefern Food Corp., a retailer-owned cooperative based in Keasbey, N.J., and the largest supermarket cooperative in the United States. With nearly 280 ShopRite supermarkets located in six states including Pennsylvania, ShopRite serves millions of customers each week. In Lackawanna and Monroe counties, Bracey Supermarkets Inc. owns and operates three ShopRite locations, including the ShopRite of Birney Plaza, ShopRite of Daleville, and ShopRite of Mount Pocono. Through its ShopRite Partners In Caring program, ShopRite is dedicated to fighting hunger in the communities it serves. Since the program began in 1999, ShopRite Partners In Caring has donated $50 million to food banks that support more than 2,200 worthy charities. As a title sponsor of the ShopRite LPGA Classic Presented by Acer, ShopRite has donated $34 million to local organizations, hospitals and community groups. For more information, please visit www.shoprite.com.

As one of Pennsylvania’s largest Toyota dealerships, Toyota of Scranton provides over 100 jobs for the Northeastern Pennsylvania community. The 10 acre state-of-the-art Toyota facility has been awarded the prestigious Toyota Presidential Award for exceptional sales and customer satisfaction multiple times. Toyota of Scranton takes great pride in being part of the community. We are proud to say that our team is actively involved in many local volunteer activities, assisting countless nonprofit organizations in various ways. Our team proudly supports more than 300 charitable organizations per year. Visit toyotaofscranton.com to learn more.

Johnson College provides real-world, hands-on learning in a caring environment and prepares graduates to enter into or advance in their careers. Johnson College degrees become essential careers. Johnson College was founded in 1912, and is the region’s premier technical college, offering 15 associate degree programs and 3 academic certificates. An emphasis on hands-on instruction is supported by a low student-to-teacher ratio. Located in Scranton on a 44-acre campus, the College is an accredited, private, non-profit, co-educational institution with a strong tradition of working with regional business and industry to ensure a skilled and qualified workforce. For additional information on Johnson College, please call 1-800-2-WE-WORK, email enroll@johnson.edu, or visit Johnson.edu.